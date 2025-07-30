Firefly Aerospace launches IPO with Nasdaq listing planned under ticker FLY



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jul 30, 2025



Firefly Aerospace has officially initiated the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering, offering 16.2 million shares of its common stock. The company has also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.43 million shares at the IPO price, minus underwriting discounts and commissions. Shares are expected to be priced between $35.00 and $39.00.

The company plans to use the proceeds to repay borrowings under its credit agreement, settle unpaid dividends on certain preferred shares, and support general corporate activities. Firefly has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "FLY."

Leading the underwriting are Goldman Sachs and Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, and Wells Fargo Securities. Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank Securities, and Cantor will act as joint bookrunners, while Roth Capital Partners and Academy Securities serve as co-managers.

The offering will be made only through a prospectus. Interested investors can request the preliminary prospectus from any of the participating firms, including Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan, via the contact details provided.

The registration statement for the offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but is not yet effective. No securities may be sold or offers accepted until the registration process is complete and lawful under applicable regulations.

