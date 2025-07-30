Firefly Aerospace launches IPO with Nasdaq listing planned under ticker FLY

The company plans to use the proceeds to repay borrowings under its credit agreement, settle unpaid dividends on certain preferred shares, and support general corporate activities. Firefly has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "FLY."
Leading the underwriting are Goldman Sachs and Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, and Wells Fargo Securities. Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank Securities, and Cantor will act as joint bookrunners, while Roth Capital Partners and Academy Securities serve as co-managers.
The offering will be made only through a prospectus. Interested investors can request the preliminary prospectus from any of the participating firms, including Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan, via the contact details provided.
The registration statement for the offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but is not yet effective. No securities may be sold or offers accepted until the registration process is complete and lawful under applicable regulations.
