China geospatial information industry approaches 1 trillion yuan output

The industry is expected to have exceeded 900 billion yuan in output for 2025, representing growth of more than 30 percent compared with 2020, and it employs more than 4 million people.
At the core of the industry is tianditu.gov.cn, the national platform for geospatial information services operated by the ministry. As of Thursday, about 1.48 million users had registered on the platform, which has authorized roughly 1.13 million applications and handles an average of 1 billion service interface access requests daily, supporting more than 7,000 government users and about 33,000 enterprises.
"Initially a basic map service, the platform has evolved into a comprehensive natural resources service base," said Chen Ping, an official with the ministry. He said the system integrates information on land use planning, geological surveys, forestry, grasslands and marine resources within a single digital framework.
"The geospatial information also helps foster emerging industries such as developing a geospatial information security application space for autonomous driving," Chen said.
Under a pilot program led by the State Council, six cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Chongqing are exploring the secure application of high-definition maps for intelligent connected vehicles. The trials focus on combining precise mapping data with vehicle systems while maintaining data security and operational reliability.
Geospatial information initiatives are also supporting the development of the low-altitude economy. Zhu Guoming, deputy director of Guangdong province's natural resources department, said the Beidou high-precision positioning service has enabled drones to carry out smart grid inspections at low altitudes for China Southern Power Grid.
To ensure data security related to the low-altitude economy, Guangdong has implemented review requirements for electronic navigation maps used by flying cars and has completed several reviews of low-altitude navigation maps, Zhu said.
Related Links
Ministry of Natural Resources of the People's Republic of China
Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Overseas scholars drawn to China's scientific clout, funding
Hydrogen peroxide thruster qualifies for ESA launcher attitude control
Startups go public in litmus test for Chinese AI
Sprawling CES gadgetfest a world stage for AI and its hype
Starfighters completes supersonic tests for GE Aerospace ramjet program
Galileo satellites ride Ariane 6 to boost Europe navigation resilience
AI systems proposed to boost launch cadence reliability and traffic management
China debuts Long March 12A reusable rocket in Jiuquan test flight
Wind-Sculpted Landscapes: Investigating the Martian Megaripple 'Hazyview'
HiRISE camera aboard Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter passes 100000 image milestone
Search for life should be top science priority for first human landing on Mars report says
Curiosity Blog, Sols 4750-4762: See You on the Other Side of the Sun
China harnesses nationwide system to drive spaceflight and satellite navigation advances
Shenzhou 21 crew complete eight hour spacewalk outside Tiangong station
Foreign satellites ride Kinetica 1 on new CAS Space mission
Experts at Hainan symposium call for stronger global space partnership
|
Time-expanded network model cuts complexity in mega constellation launch planning
Southern Launch to Host Lux Aeterna Re-Entries South Australia
Smart modeling framework targets 6G spectrum chaos in space air and ground networks
K2 Space raises 250m to scale Mega class high power satellites
Momentus to flight test 3D printed fuel tank on Vigoride 7
Satellites lined up for shared space computing power networks
Planet delivers first light image from Pelican 6 satellite capturing Lhasa Gonggar Airport
From music to mind reading: AI startups bet on earbuds
Philosopher argues AI consciousness may remain unknowable
Creating hallucination-free, psychedelic-like molecules by shining light on life's basic building blocks
Giant amoeba virus ushikuvirus sheds light on how complex cells evolved
Clues to the migration path of hot Jupiters in their orbits
Uranus and Neptune may be rock rich worlds
SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves
Looking inside icy moons
Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters