SSC ground stations to support NASA PExT wideband Ka band test

PExT, managed by NASA's Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) Program in collaboration with the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, is an in-flight Ka-band wideband technology demonstration designed to enable spacecraft to communicate across multiple frequencies and to operate over both government and commercial networks from a single terminal.
The mission demonstrates several near-Earth operational scenarios as the PExT payload roams between NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite (TDRS) system and three commercial communications networks.
"We are proud to be one of the few networks selected for this groundbreaking NASA demonstration, aiming to prove interoperability across multiple ground assets. This addresses a whole new market segment, not least by enabling post-launch service additions. Our ground stations will ensure a reliable link between Earth and space," says Dan Narey, Business Development Director at SSC.
Launched on July 23, the mission has been extended by 12 months to continue testing, including the direct-to-Earth campaign with SSC, during which the company will support more than 50 low Earth orbit direct-to-Earth passes. PExT will connect to Earth via SSC's partner ground station in Weilheim, Germany, which is owned by the German Aerospace Center (DLR).
The demonstration targets commercial users and supports NASA's plan to retire the TDRS constellation and move to a commercial-first model for near-Earth space communications services by 2031.
Curious readers can find additional mission information here.
