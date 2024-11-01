24/7 Space News
 AST BlueBird 6 enters orbit as record low Earth orbit cellular array
by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Dec 26, 2025

AST SpaceMobile Inc. has confirmed the successful orbital launch of its BlueBird 6 satellite, described as the largest commercial communications array deployed in low Earth orbit and designed to support space-based cellular broadband services for commercial and government users.

The mission lifted off at 10:25 p.m. EST on December 23 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, placing BlueBird 6 into orbit to begin its role within the company's planned direct-to-device network. The spacecraft spans nearly 2,400 square feet, more than three times the area of the company's earlier BlueBirds 1-5 satellites that previously held the company's deployment record.

BlueBird 6 is engineered to provide peak data rates of up to 120 Mbps directly to standard, unmodified mobile devices, enabling voice, full data and video services from orbit without requiring specialized handsets. The system is intended to deliver high-speed 4G and 5G space-based cellular broadband to everyday smartphones while also supporting government applications that draw on the spacecraft's power, aperture size and patented radio technology.

"BlueBird 6 is a breakthrough moment for AST SpaceMobile," said Abel Avellan, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of AST SpaceMobile. "This launch validates years of U.S. innovation and American manufacturing, executed by our team and marks the transition to scaled deployment. With BlueBird 6 now in orbit, we are firmly on the path to delivering true space-based cellular broadband directly to everyday smartphones, at a global scale."

Company officials state that the successful launch marks the start of the next deployment phase, with a target of orbiting 45-60 satellites by the end of 2026 through launches scheduled roughly every one or two months. BlueBird 6 was assembled, integrated and tested at AST SpaceMobile's facilities in Midland, Texas, part of a manufacturing and operations footprint totaling nearly 500,000 square feet worldwide.

AST SpaceMobile reports a workforce of more than 1,800 employees supporting its satellite manufacturing and operations activities. The company's technology platform is supported by an intellectual property portfolio of over 3,800 patents and pending patent claims, covering aspects of its space-based cellular architecture.

The company has signed agreements with more than 50 mobile network operators worldwide, representing a combined subscriber base of nearly 3 billion users, to support prospective integration of its space-based connectivity service. Strategic partners include AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, Rakuten, Google, American Tower, Bell and stc Group, which are expected to play roles in service trials, roaming arrangements or infrastructure integration as the constellation builds out.

