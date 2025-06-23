24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 Redwire finalizes Hammerhead satellite integration for ESA ALTIUS mission
illustration only
Redwire finalizes Hammerhead satellite integration for ESA ALTIUS mission
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jun 23, 2025

Redwire Corporation has completed integration of its Hammerhead spacecraft platform for the European Space Agency's upcoming ALTIUS mission, marking a key milestone at its satellite processing facility in Kruibeke, Belgium. Redwire serves as the prime contractor for the mission.

The Hammerhead spacecraft, designed for low Earth orbit applications, will next undergo system-level testing and payload integration. This will finalize assembly of the ALTIUS satellite, which is set to support atmospheric studies through ESA's Atmospheric Limb Tracker for Investigation of the Upcoming Stratosphere initiative. The spacecraft features Redwire's advanced ADPMS-3 avionics, underscoring the mission's reliance on high-performance onboard systems.

"Hammerhead's integration marks another major success at our Belgium facility, which has become a cornerstone for complex multinational space missions," said Mike Gold, Redwire's President of Civil and International Space. "The team's dedication continues to enable efficient, on-time delivery for ESA as we help usher in a new chapter of European space development."

With over four decades of heritage in spaceflight innovation, Redwire's Belgian team has been pivotal to ESA's Proba program, having delivered every satellite in the series-Proba-1, Proba-2, Proba-V, and Proba-3. The facility is also engaged in building Skimsat, a compact satellite designed for operations in very low Earth orbit.

Related Links
 Redwire
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
New Zealand targets leadership in superconducting space tech with new research alliance
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jun 17, 2025
 Zenno Astronautics has partnered with Wellington UniVentures and the Paihau-Robinson Research Institute to propel New Zealand into global prominence in superconducting magnet technology for space applications. This formal collaboration brings together top-tier innovation, research translation, and superconducting science to position New Zealand as a hub for advanced space tech. Zenno leads with its pioneering work on superconducting systems for orbital use, including a world-first launch of a supe ... read more
TECH SPACE
Queer astronaut documentary takes on new meaning in Trump's US

 Conservation leaders join passenger lineup for Blue Origin NS-33 suborbital launch

 Canada needs 'bold ambition' to poach top US researchers

 Trump-Musk showdown threatens US space plans
TECH SPACE
NASA to Gather In-Flight Imagery of Commercial Test Capsule Re-Entry

 NASA prepares sensor breakthrough for upcoming hypersonic rocket flights

 India grants licence to Musk's Starlink

 Honda hails successful test of reusable rocket
TECH SPACE
Thick Martian clays may have formed in stable ancient lakebeds

 Volcanic discovery at Jezero Crater could reshape timeline of Mars

 NASA Mars Orbiter Captures Volcano Peeking Above Morning Cloud Tops

 Renowned Mars expert says Trump-Musk axis risks dooming mission
TECH SPACE
Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show

 China Shenzhou XX crew advances cognitive and biotech research aboard Tiangong

 Chinese rocket delivers e-commerce packages in sea recovery test

 China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University
TECH SPACE
Macron says Europe must become 'space power' again

 Collaboration aims to protect radio astronomy from satellite signal interference

 Redwire launches 200 million dollar public stock offering to accelerate growth and reduce dilution

 Muon Space secures $146 million to scale satellite manufacturing and defense constellations
TECH SPACE
Redwire finalizes Hammerhead satellite integration for ESA ALTIUS mission

 Q-Tech expands rad-hardened oscillator line to boost new space platform designs

 NASA seeks industry input to expand space relay and navigation services

 Astroscale to lead UK Orpheus mission with GBP 5.15M defence contract
TECH SPACE
SkyMapper and SETI launch real time global astronomy data network

 Shaping of rocky planets traced to final stages of formation

 Fish biofluorescence evolved independently over 100 times in evolutionary history

 ALMA maps evolution of planet-forming gas disks over millions of years
TECH SPACE
Unexpected Dust Patterns Found on Uranus Moons Confound Scientists

 SwRI study shows Europa's icy surface constantly reshaping

 The hunt for mysterious 'Planet Nine' offers up a surprise

 Jupiter Was Formerly Twice Its Current Size and Had a Much Stronger Magnetic Field
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.