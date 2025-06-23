Redwire finalizes Hammerhead satellite integration for ESA ALTIUS mission

The Hammerhead spacecraft, designed for low Earth orbit applications, will next undergo system-level testing and payload integration. This will finalize assembly of the ALTIUS satellite, which is set to support atmospheric studies through ESA's Atmospheric Limb Tracker for Investigation of the Upcoming Stratosphere initiative. The spacecraft features Redwire's advanced ADPMS-3 avionics, underscoring the mission's reliance on high-performance onboard systems.
"Hammerhead's integration marks another major success at our Belgium facility, which has become a cornerstone for complex multinational space missions," said Mike Gold, Redwire's President of Civil and International Space. "The team's dedication continues to enable efficient, on-time delivery for ESA as we help usher in a new chapter of European space development."
With over four decades of heritage in spaceflight innovation, Redwire's Belgian team has been pivotal to ESA's Proba program, having delivered every satellite in the series-Proba-1, Proba-2, Proba-V, and Proba-3. The facility is also engaged in building Skimsat, a compact satellite designed for operations in very low Earth orbit.
