NASA prepares sensor breakthrough for upcoming hypersonic rocket flights

On March 26, Armstrong engineers conducted vibration tests using shaker equipment in the Environmental Laboratory, confirming the FOSS system's resilience under intense launch conditions. These successful trials follow earlier lab and flight evaluations in 2024, supporting FOSS's integration into Department of Defense research rockets.
FOSS uses a single hair-thin fiber to gather temperature and strain data along its length, significantly reducing the size and complexity of traditional sensor systems. This innovation allows more efficient data collection during extreme hypersonic conditions, which exceed Mach 5.
"There is no reliable technology with multiple sensors on a single fiber in the hypersonic environment," said Patrick Chan, FOSS project manager at Armstrong. "The FOSS system is a paradigm shift for hypersonic research, because it can measure temperature and strain."
Originally launched in 2020, the hypersonic version of FOSS evolved from earlier designs, including a space-rated system used in a 2022 NASA low Earth orbit mission. That unit, about the size of a toaster, has now been miniaturized to a compact device comparable to two sticks of butter.
Craig Stephens, associate project manager for NASA Armstrong's Hypersonic Technology Project, recognized early the need for streamlined sensors. "I challenged the FOSS team to develop a durable data collection system that had reduced size, weight, and power requirements," Stephens said. "If we obtain multiple readings from one FOSS fiber, that means we are reducing the number of wires in a vehicle, effectively saving weight and space."
In collaboration with the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School and the 586th Flight Test Squadron, Armstrong led a six-flight series in 2024 to validate FOSS against conventional sensors. Mounted under a T-38 aircraft, the system gathered critical strain data during in-flight maneuvers.
"The successful T-38 flights increased the FOSS technology readiness," said Ben Tomlinson, lead for Armstrong's Technology Transfer Office. "However, a test at hypersonic speed will make FOSS more attractive for a United States business to commercialize."
Following the Air Force campaign, NASA sought further opportunities to validate the system. This resulted in the upcoming launch series, coordinated with the Department of Defense, to test FOSS in true hypersonic flight conditions.
"We have high confidence in the system, and we look forward to flying it in hypersonic flight and at altitude," Chan said.
Related Links
Armstrong Flight Research Center
Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Queer astronaut documentary takes on new meaning in Trump's US
Conservation leaders join passenger lineup for Blue Origin NS-33 suborbital launch
Canada needs 'bold ambition' to poach top US researchers
Trump-Musk showdown threatens US space plans
NASA to Gather In-Flight Imagery of Commercial Test Capsule Re-Entry
NASA prepares sensor breakthrough for upcoming hypersonic rocket flights
India grants licence to Musk's Starlink
Honda hails successful test of reusable rocket
Thick Martian clays may have formed in stable ancient lakebeds
Volcanic discovery at Jezero Crater could reshape timeline of Mars
NASA Mars Orbiter Captures Volcano Peeking Above Morning Cloud Tops
Renowned Mars expert says Trump-Musk axis risks dooming mission
Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show
China Shenzhou XX crew advances cognitive and biotech research aboard Tiangong
Chinese rocket delivers e-commerce packages in sea recovery test
China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University
|
Macron says Europe must become 'space power' again
Collaboration aims to protect radio astronomy from satellite signal interference
Redwire launches 200 million dollar public stock offering to accelerate growth and reduce dilution
Muon Space secures $146 million to scale satellite manufacturing and defense constellations
Redwire finalizes Hammerhead satellite integration for ESA ALTIUS mission
Q-Tech expands rad-hardened oscillator line to boost new space platform designs
NASA seeks industry input to expand space relay and navigation services
Astroscale to lead UK Orpheus mission with GBP 5.15M defence contract
SkyMapper and SETI launch real time global astronomy data network
Shaping of rocky planets traced to final stages of formation
Fish biofluorescence evolved independently over 100 times in evolutionary history
ALMA maps evolution of planet-forming gas disks over millions of years
Unexpected Dust Patterns Found on Uranus Moons Confound Scientists
SwRI study shows Europa's icy surface constantly reshaping
The hunt for mysterious 'Planet Nine' offers up a surprise
Jupiter Was Formerly Twice Its Current Size and Had a Much Stronger Magnetic Field
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters