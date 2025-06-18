24/7 Space News
ROCKET SCIENCE
 India grants licence to Musk's Starlink
 by AFP Staff Writers
 New Delhi (AFP) June 18, 2025

New Delhi had granted a licence to Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service, opening India's "next frontier of connectivity", according to the country's communications minister.

The launch of Starlink, which provides high-speed internet access to remote locations using low Earth orbit satellites, has sparked fierce debate in India over issues ranging from predatory pricing to spectrum allocation.

Communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said he held a "productive meeting" with Gwynne Shotwell, president and chief operating officer of Starlink owner SpaceX.

Shotwell "appreciated the license granted to Starlink, calling it a great start to the journey", the minister said late Tuesday on Musk-owned social media platform X.

It follows two of India's biggest telecom service providers -- Jio Platforms and its rival Bharti Airtel -- in March announcing deals with SpaceX to offer Starlink internet to their customers.

SpaceX owner Musk has butted heads with Asia's richest man and Jio Platforms owner Mukesh Ambani over how the satellite spectrum should be awarded.

While Musk's business interests in India are currently limited to X, the tech mogul's electric vehicle maker Tesla is preparing its entry into the country.

