Q-Tech expands rad-hardened oscillator line to boost new space platform designs

These MCXOs remain the only radiation-hardened devices of their kind qualified to endure 50kRad(Si) total ionizing dose (TID), setting an industry benchmark. The QT2020 line achieves a minimum single-event latch-up (SEL) immunity of 29MeV-cm2/mg, while the QT2021 series extends that threshold to 75MeV-cm2/mg.
Engineered for extreme efficiency, both series draw a maximum of just 90mW-dramatically lower than typical oven-controlled crystal oscillators (OCXOs). Despite the low power draw, they deliver OCXO-class temperature stability, holding +/-10ppb from 0oC to +70oC, and now expanding to +/-50ppb and +/-100ppb options across -40oC to +85oC.
Designed for versatility, the oscillators support 1PPS input/output, frequency options from 10MHz to 100MHz, and either CMOS or Sine Wave logic outputs. With startup times as short as 1.5 seconds to +/-50ppm, and full +/-ppb performance reached in just 15 seconds, these components are ideal for power-cycled systems. Their resilience to vibration and shock, featuring 1ppb/g G-sensitivity, further broadens their mission suitability.
Weighing only 50 grams-half the mass of comparable OCXOs-the compact QT2020/2021 MCXOs are tailored for applications that demand low SWaP (Size, Weight, and Power) solutions.
"By expanding the selection of stability levels in our QT2020/QT2021 series to include 50ppb and 100ppb versions, we're now able to supply our space-qualified MCXOs with shorter lead times-and at lower cost-for the many applications that require their exceptional tight frequency stability performance," said Scott Sentz, Q-Tech's vice-president of sales and marketing.
Related Links
Q-Tech Corporation
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Queer astronaut documentary takes on new meaning in Trump's US
Conservation leaders join passenger lineup for Blue Origin NS-33 suborbital launch
Canada needs 'bold ambition' to poach top US researchers
Trump-Musk showdown threatens US space plans
NASA to Gather In-Flight Imagery of Commercial Test Capsule Re-Entry
NASA prepares sensor breakthrough for upcoming hypersonic rocket flights
India grants licence to Musk's Starlink
Honda hails successful test of reusable rocket
Thick Martian clays may have formed in stable ancient lakebeds
Volcanic discovery at Jezero Crater could reshape timeline of Mars
NASA Mars Orbiter Captures Volcano Peeking Above Morning Cloud Tops
Renowned Mars expert says Trump-Musk axis risks dooming mission
Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show
China Shenzhou XX crew advances cognitive and biotech research aboard Tiangong
Chinese rocket delivers e-commerce packages in sea recovery test
China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University
|
Macron says Europe must become 'space power' again
Collaboration aims to protect radio astronomy from satellite signal interference
Redwire launches 200 million dollar public stock offering to accelerate growth and reduce dilution
Muon Space secures $146 million to scale satellite manufacturing and defense constellations
Redwire finalizes Hammerhead satellite integration for ESA ALTIUS mission
Q-Tech expands rad-hardened oscillator line to boost new space platform designs
NASA seeks industry input to expand space relay and navigation services
Astroscale to lead UK Orpheus mission with GBP 5.15M defence contract
SkyMapper and SETI launch real time global astronomy data network
Shaping of rocky planets traced to final stages of formation
Fish biofluorescence evolved independently over 100 times in evolutionary history
ALMA maps evolution of planet-forming gas disks over millions of years
Unexpected Dust Patterns Found on Uranus Moons Confound Scientists
SwRI study shows Europa's icy surface constantly reshaping
The hunt for mysterious 'Planet Nine' offers up a surprise
Jupiter Was Formerly Twice Its Current Size and Had a Much Stronger Magnetic Field
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters