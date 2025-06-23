Q-Tech expands rad-hardened oscillator line to boost new space platform designs



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jun 23, 2025



Q-Tech Corporation has announced an expanded lineup of its QT2020 and QT2021 Series microcomputer compensated crystal oscillators (MCXOs), introducing new performance tiers for enhanced integration in advanced space systems.

These MCXOs remain the only radiation-hardened devices of their kind qualified to endure 50kRad(Si) total ionizing dose (TID), setting an industry benchmark. The QT2020 line achieves a minimum single-event latch-up (SEL) immunity of 29MeV-cm2/mg, while the QT2021 series extends that threshold to 75MeV-cm2/mg.

Engineered for extreme efficiency, both series draw a maximum of just 90mW-dramatically lower than typical oven-controlled crystal oscillators (OCXOs). Despite the low power draw, they deliver OCXO-class temperature stability, holding +/-10ppb from 0oC to +70oC, and now expanding to +/-50ppb and +/-100ppb options across -40oC to +85oC.

Designed for versatility, the oscillators support 1PPS input/output, frequency options from 10MHz to 100MHz, and either CMOS or Sine Wave logic outputs. With startup times as short as 1.5 seconds to +/-50ppm, and full +/-ppb performance reached in just 15 seconds, these components are ideal for power-cycled systems. Their resilience to vibration and shock, featuring 1ppb/g G-sensitivity, further broadens their mission suitability.

Weighing only 50 grams-half the mass of comparable OCXOs-the compact QT2020/2021 MCXOs are tailored for applications that demand low SWaP (Size, Weight, and Power) solutions.

"By expanding the selection of stability levels in our QT2020/QT2021 series to include 50ppb and 100ppb versions, we're now able to supply our space-qualified MCXOs with shorter lead times-and at lower cost-for the many applications that require their exceptional tight frequency stability performance," said Scott Sentz, Q-Tech's vice-president of sales and marketing.

