24/7 Space News
SPACEMART
 Collaboration aims to protect radio astronomy from satellite signal interference
illustration only
Collaboration aims to protect radio astronomy from satellite signal interference
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jun 23, 2025

The SETI Institute and SpaceX have launched a joint initiative to reduce satellite-based signal interference at the Allen Telescope Array (ATA), a crucial step toward balancing scientific research and the expansion of satellite communications. This agreement specifically targets disruptions caused by certain direct-to-cell transmissions from Starlink satellites, which can temporarily degrade the quality of astronomical data.

Dr. David DeBoer, a researcher at the ATA, emphasized the value of this partnership: "The SETI Institute is at the forefront of developing solutions that allow for the continued exploration of the cosmos while accommodating the rapid evolution of satellite communications. Our collaboration with SpaceX is an important step in demonstrating that scientific discovery and technological progress can go hand in hand with the right coordination."

Located in Shasta County, California, the ATA was purpose-built for the search for extraterrestrial intelligence and also supports broader studies of phenomena like fast radio bursts and pulsars. Its highly sensitive receivers, however, are vulnerable to strong signals from Earth-orbiting satellites, which can overwhelm the system-a problem known as signal saturation.

Starlink satellites, which provide internet and mobile text services, use frequencies that overlap with those monitored by the ATA. When these satellites pass directly through the telescope's line of sight, their signals can briefly disrupt data collection. To address this, SpaceX has worked in collaboration with the National Science Foundation and observatories like the ATA to develop techniques that minimize this interference without degrading service for users.

Among the solutions deployed is a targeted signal mitigation strategy that adjusts transmissions from a single satellite for only a few seconds at a time. This ensures continued connectivity for consumers while shielding radio telescopes from disruptive interference.

This collaboration forms part of a larger effort to manage an increasingly crowded radio frequency spectrum. Researchers at the ATA are also exploring dynamic spectrum management strategies, including the establishment of "radio dynamic zones" to encourage more adaptable frequency sharing. These innovations highlight a growing synergy between commercial space ventures and scientific research.

Related Links
 SETI Institute
 The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEMART
Muon Space secures $146 million to scale satellite manufacturing and defense constellations
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jun 16, 2025
 Muon Space has finalized an $89.5 million Series B1 funding round, bringing its total Series B raise to $146 million. The new capital mix includes $44.5 million in equity and $45 million in credit facilities, building on the initial Series B secured in August 2024. Leading the B1 round was Congruent Ventures, with continued support from Activate Capital, Acme Capital, Costanoa Ventures, and Radical Ventures, alongside new participation from ArcTern Ventures. The funding will accelerate Muon's scal ... read more
SPACEMART
Queer astronaut documentary takes on new meaning in Trump's US

 Conservation leaders join passenger lineup for Blue Origin NS-33 suborbital launch

 Canada needs 'bold ambition' to poach top US researchers

 Trump-Musk showdown threatens US space plans
SPACEMART
NASA to Gather In-Flight Imagery of Commercial Test Capsule Re-Entry

 NASA prepares sensor breakthrough for upcoming hypersonic rocket flights

 India grants licence to Musk's Starlink

 Honda hails successful test of reusable rocket
SPACEMART
Thick Martian clays may have formed in stable ancient lakebeds

 Volcanic discovery at Jezero Crater could reshape timeline of Mars

 NASA Mars Orbiter Captures Volcano Peeking Above Morning Cloud Tops

 Renowned Mars expert says Trump-Musk axis risks dooming mission
SPACEMART
Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show

 China Shenzhou XX crew advances cognitive and biotech research aboard Tiangong

 Chinese rocket delivers e-commerce packages in sea recovery test

 China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University
SPACEMART
Macron says Europe must become 'space power' again

 Collaboration aims to protect radio astronomy from satellite signal interference

 Redwire launches 200 million dollar public stock offering to accelerate growth and reduce dilution

 Muon Space secures $146 million to scale satellite manufacturing and defense constellations
SPACEMART
Redwire finalizes Hammerhead satellite integration for ESA ALTIUS mission

 Q-Tech expands rad-hardened oscillator line to boost new space platform designs

 NASA seeks industry input to expand space relay and navigation services

 Astroscale to lead UK Orpheus mission with GBP 5.15M defence contract
SPACEMART
SkyMapper and SETI launch real time global astronomy data network

 Shaping of rocky planets traced to final stages of formation

 Fish biofluorescence evolved independently over 100 times in evolutionary history

 ALMA maps evolution of planet-forming gas disks over millions of years
SPACEMART
Unexpected Dust Patterns Found on Uranus Moons Confound Scientists

 SwRI study shows Europa's icy surface constantly reshaping

 The hunt for mysterious 'Planet Nine' offers up a surprise

 Jupiter Was Formerly Twice Its Current Size and Had a Much Stronger Magnetic Field
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.