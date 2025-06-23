Collaboration aims to protect radio astronomy from satellite signal interference



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jun 23, 2025



The SETI Institute and SpaceX have launched a joint initiative to reduce satellite-based signal interference at the Allen Telescope Array (ATA), a crucial step toward balancing scientific research and the expansion of satellite communications. This agreement specifically targets disruptions caused by certain direct-to-cell transmissions from Starlink satellites, which can temporarily degrade the quality of astronomical data.

Dr. David DeBoer, a researcher at the ATA, emphasized the value of this partnership: "The SETI Institute is at the forefront of developing solutions that allow for the continued exploration of the cosmos while accommodating the rapid evolution of satellite communications. Our collaboration with SpaceX is an important step in demonstrating that scientific discovery and technological progress can go hand in hand with the right coordination."

Located in Shasta County, California, the ATA was purpose-built for the search for extraterrestrial intelligence and also supports broader studies of phenomena like fast radio bursts and pulsars. Its highly sensitive receivers, however, are vulnerable to strong signals from Earth-orbiting satellites, which can overwhelm the system-a problem known as signal saturation.

Starlink satellites, which provide internet and mobile text services, use frequencies that overlap with those monitored by the ATA. When these satellites pass directly through the telescope's line of sight, their signals can briefly disrupt data collection. To address this, SpaceX has worked in collaboration with the National Science Foundation and observatories like the ATA to develop techniques that minimize this interference without degrading service for users.

Among the solutions deployed is a targeted signal mitigation strategy that adjusts transmissions from a single satellite for only a few seconds at a time. This ensures continued connectivity for consumers while shielding radio telescopes from disruptive interference.

This collaboration forms part of a larger effort to manage an increasingly crowded radio frequency spectrum. Researchers at the ATA are also exploring dynamic spectrum management strategies, including the establishment of "radio dynamic zones" to encourage more adaptable frequency sharing. These innovations highlight a growing synergy between commercial space ventures and scientific research.

