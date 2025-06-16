Muon Space secures $146 million to scale satellite manufacturing and defense constellations



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jun 16, 2025



Muon Space has finalized an $89.5 million Series B1 funding round, bringing its total Series B raise to $146 million. The new capital mix includes $44.5 million in equity and $45 million in credit facilities, building on the initial Series B secured in August 2024.

Leading the B1 round was Congruent Ventures, with continued support from Activate Capital, Acme Capital, Costanoa Ventures, and Radical Ventures, alongside new participation from ArcTern Ventures. The funding will accelerate Muon's scale-up strategy, expanding its satellite production capacity, vertically integrating key systems such as propulsion and infrared/radio frequency instruments, and enhancing its automated constellation operations platform and global ground station footprint.

With a 50% workforce increase since December and over $100 million in contracts signed in 2024, Muon's growth includes a major deal with SNC to develop satellites for the Vindler commercial RF sensing network.

"We're focused on delivering mission-optimized satellite constellation systems to customers at unprecedented speed," said Jonny Dyer, CEO of Muon Space. "High-performance constellations require the speed, cost, consistency, and performance of volume production - they can't be built one satellite at a time. We are building the world's first automated, high-mix, high-volume constellation manufacturing system. It's always been about the mission - now we're delivering it at scale."

"Muon is building the high-performance scale solution the space industry has been missing," added Joshua Posamentier, Managing Partner at Congruent Ventures. "By fulfilling mission requirements with a configurable, vertically integrated platform spanning hardware, software, and operations, they deliver a unique path to on-orbit capabilities - at a pace and price point that commercial, civil and national security customers urgently need."

As part of its vertical integration efforts, Muon has acquired Starlight Engines, a propulsion innovator that created the first commercially available solid propellant Hall-effect thruster. Starlight's zinc-fueled system offers a safer and more scalable alternative to xenon and krypton-based propulsion, removing the need for high-pressure fluid management and enabling simpler, more compact system designs.

Paul Day, VP of Spacecraft Production at Muon, emphasized the significance: "What Todd and Mark have achieved at Starlight is a fundamentally more elegant and practical solution - solid-state, scalable, throttleable, and safer to handle. By bringing this technology in-house and integrating it into our Halo platform, we can accelerate delivery timelines while improving both schedule reliability and overall mission performance."

To support production growth, Muon has launched a 130,000-square-foot manufacturing and test center in San Jose, California. Purpose-built for vertical integration, the site includes 70,000 square feet of manufacturing space and 30,000 square feet of cleanrooms across multiple classifications. It can support annual production of up to 500 satellites in the 100kg to 500kg+ range and features secure zones for classified work, optical and propulsion integration, and a dedicated mission operations center.

The facility operates primarily on a 300 kW solar array and includes advanced environmental testing equipment, ensuring spacecraft meet rigorous qualification standards.

