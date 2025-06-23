24/7 Space News
SPACEMART
 Macron says Europe must become 'space power' again
Macron says Europe must become 'space power' again
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Le Bourget, France (AFP) June 23, 2025

President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that Europe must again become a global space power, warning that France risked being squeezed out of the global low-orbit satellite constellation market.

Macron spoke at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget outside the French capital a day after France more than doubled its stake in satellite operator Eutelsat, the EU rival to Elon Musk's Starlink.

Macron called for more investment as the European space industry struggles to remain competitive in the face of US and Chinese rivals.

"SpaceX has disrupted the market, Amazon is also getting involved. China is not far behind, and I think we all need to be very clear-headed," Macron said.

Europe must become "a space power once again, with France at its heart", he said.

He warned that Europeans were "on the verge of being completely" squeezed out of the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation market.

Orbiting just a few hundred kilometres above the Earth, low Earth orbit satellite networks can play a crucial role in various fields including telecommunications, emergency response, space exploration, and defence.

Growing geopolitical tensions have forced countries to focus on the independence of their satellite infrastructure.

Macron said France and its partners should not be reliant on non-European constellations in low orbit, calling it "madness".

He called non-European players to team up with France.

"This must be the solution for our major strategic partners in the Gulf, India, Canada and Brazil," he said.

"We really need to succeed in increasing our collective investment effort," Macron added, noting the importance of private investors and public-private collaboration.

He also said France planned to organise a space summit in early 2026 to "mobilise our public and private partners across the globe."

As part of the overall deal with other investors worth 1.35 billion euros ($1.5 billion), the French state is set to become Eutelsat's largest shareholder.

The European satellite operator is vying to be seen as an alternative to Starlink, as companies in Europe and elsewhere look askance at Musk's manoeuvrings and seek to secure sovereign solutions.

Boasting more than 600 satellites since merging with British firm OneWeb in 2023, Eutelsat is the world's second-largest operator of low Earth orbit satellites, behind Starlink.

fff-tq-as/ekf/js

EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS

Amazon.com

Related Links
 The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEMART
European Space Agency looks to non-US partners
 Paris (AFP) June 12, 2025
 The European Space Agency (ESA) said Thursday it was looking to bolster alliances with countries other than the United States as it adapts to looming cuts at key partner NASA. The ESA needs to grow "its resilience and autonomy, for its own good", ESA chief Josef Aschbacher, told journalists. That requires bolstering links with other partners, he said, citing Canada, India and Japan. The announcement, made after a meeting of the ESA's board, came as NASA faces drastic budget cuts under US Pre ... read more
SPACEMART
Queer astronaut documentary takes on new meaning in Trump's US

 Conservation leaders join passenger lineup for Blue Origin NS-33 suborbital launch

 Canada needs 'bold ambition' to poach top US researchers

 Trump-Musk showdown threatens US space plans
SPACEMART
NASA to Gather In-Flight Imagery of Commercial Test Capsule Re-Entry

 NASA prepares sensor breakthrough for upcoming hypersonic rocket flights

 India grants licence to Musk's Starlink

 Honda hails successful test of reusable rocket
SPACEMART
Thick Martian clays may have formed in stable ancient lakebeds

 Volcanic discovery at Jezero Crater could reshape timeline of Mars

 NASA Mars Orbiter Captures Volcano Peeking Above Morning Cloud Tops

 Renowned Mars expert says Trump-Musk axis risks dooming mission
SPACEMART
Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show

 China Shenzhou XX crew advances cognitive and biotech research aboard Tiangong

 Chinese rocket delivers e-commerce packages in sea recovery test

 China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University
SPACEMART
Macron says Europe must become 'space power' again

 Collaboration aims to protect radio astronomy from satellite signal interference

 Redwire launches 200 million dollar public stock offering to accelerate growth and reduce dilution

 Muon Space secures $146 million to scale satellite manufacturing and defense constellations
SPACEMART
Redwire finalizes Hammerhead satellite integration for ESA ALTIUS mission

 Q-Tech expands rad-hardened oscillator line to boost new space platform designs

 NASA seeks industry input to expand space relay and navigation services

 Astroscale to lead UK Orpheus mission with GBP 5.15M defence contract
SPACEMART
SkyMapper and SETI launch real time global astronomy data network

 Shaping of rocky planets traced to final stages of formation

 Fish biofluorescence evolved independently over 100 times in evolutionary history

 ALMA maps evolution of planet-forming gas disks over millions of years
SPACEMART
Unexpected Dust Patterns Found on Uranus Moons Confound Scientists

 SwRI study shows Europa's icy surface constantly reshaping

 The hunt for mysterious 'Planet Nine' offers up a surprise

 Jupiter Was Formerly Twice Its Current Size and Had a Much Stronger Magnetic Field
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.