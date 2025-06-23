Macron says Europe must become 'space power' again

Macron spoke at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget outside the French capital a day after France more than doubled its stake in satellite operator Eutelsat, the EU rival to Elon Musk's Starlink.
Macron called for more investment as the European space industry struggles to remain competitive in the face of US and Chinese rivals.
"SpaceX has disrupted the market, Amazon is also getting involved. China is not far behind, and I think we all need to be very clear-headed," Macron said.
Europe must become "a space power once again, with France at its heart", he said.
He warned that Europeans were "on the verge of being completely" squeezed out of the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation market.
Orbiting just a few hundred kilometres above the Earth, low Earth orbit satellite networks can play a crucial role in various fields including telecommunications, emergency response, space exploration, and defence.
Growing geopolitical tensions have forced countries to focus on the independence of their satellite infrastructure.
Macron said France and its partners should not be reliant on non-European constellations in low orbit, calling it "madness".
He called non-European players to team up with France.
"This must be the solution for our major strategic partners in the Gulf, India, Canada and Brazil," he said.
"We really need to succeed in increasing our collective investment effort," Macron added, noting the importance of private investors and public-private collaboration.
He also said France planned to organise a space summit in early 2026 to "mobilise our public and private partners across the globe."
As part of the overall deal with other investors worth 1.35 billion euros ($1.5 billion), the French state is set to become Eutelsat's largest shareholder.
The European satellite operator is vying to be seen as an alternative to Starlink, as companies in Europe and elsewhere look askance at Musk's manoeuvrings and seek to secure sovereign solutions.
Boasting more than 600 satellites since merging with British firm OneWeb in 2023, Eutelsat is the world's second-largest operator of low Earth orbit satellites, behind Starlink.
fff-tq-as/ekf/js
Related Links
The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Queer astronaut documentary takes on new meaning in Trump's US
Conservation leaders join passenger lineup for Blue Origin NS-33 suborbital launch
Canada needs 'bold ambition' to poach top US researchers
Trump-Musk showdown threatens US space plans
NASA to Gather In-Flight Imagery of Commercial Test Capsule Re-Entry
NASA prepares sensor breakthrough for upcoming hypersonic rocket flights
India grants licence to Musk's Starlink
Honda hails successful test of reusable rocket
Thick Martian clays may have formed in stable ancient lakebeds
Volcanic discovery at Jezero Crater could reshape timeline of Mars
NASA Mars Orbiter Captures Volcano Peeking Above Morning Cloud Tops
Renowned Mars expert says Trump-Musk axis risks dooming mission
Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show
China Shenzhou XX crew advances cognitive and biotech research aboard Tiangong
Chinese rocket delivers e-commerce packages in sea recovery test
China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University
|
Macron says Europe must become 'space power' again
Collaboration aims to protect radio astronomy from satellite signal interference
Redwire launches 200 million dollar public stock offering to accelerate growth and reduce dilution
Muon Space secures $146 million to scale satellite manufacturing and defense constellations
Redwire finalizes Hammerhead satellite integration for ESA ALTIUS mission
Q-Tech expands rad-hardened oscillator line to boost new space platform designs
NASA seeks industry input to expand space relay and navigation services
Astroscale to lead UK Orpheus mission with GBP 5.15M defence contract
SkyMapper and SETI launch real time global astronomy data network
Shaping of rocky planets traced to final stages of formation
Fish biofluorescence evolved independently over 100 times in evolutionary history
ALMA maps evolution of planet-forming gas disks over millions of years
Unexpected Dust Patterns Found on Uranus Moons Confound Scientists
SwRI study shows Europa's icy surface constantly reshaping
The hunt for mysterious 'Planet Nine' offers up a surprise
Jupiter Was Formerly Twice Its Current Size and Had a Much Stronger Magnetic Field
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters