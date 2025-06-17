24/7 Space News
SPACEMART
 Redwire launches 200 million dollar public stock offering to accelerate growth and reduce dilution
illustration only
Redwire launches 200 million dollar public stock offering to accelerate growth and reduce dilution
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jun 17, 2025

Redwire Corporation has announced the launch of a $200 million underwritten public offering of its common stock. The company plans to grant underwriters a 30-day option to acquire up to 15% more shares than initially offered. The final size and completion of the offering will depend on market and other conditions.

Redwire intends to allocate the net proceeds toward general corporate initiatives, including bolstering its balance sheet to support future growth. Additional uses include partially repurchasing its convertible preferred stock to mitigate dilution and repaying a seller note associated with its acquisition of Edge Autonomy Intermediate Holdings, LLC.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, and Morgan Stanley are serving as lead bookrunning managers, while Texas Capital Securities, Truist Securities, and Roth Capital Partners are acting as joint book-running managers.

This offering is being carried out under Redwire's shelf registration statement on Form S-3, effective as of September 14, 2023, and will be made solely through a prospectus supplement and an accompanying base prospectus.

With a workforce of approximately 1,300 across the U.S. and Europe, Redwire continues to drive innovation in aerospace infrastructure, autonomous systems, and multi-domain operations by leveraging digital engineering and AI technologies.

