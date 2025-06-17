24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 NASA seeks industry input to expand space relay and navigation services
illustration only
NASA seeks industry input to expand space relay and navigation services
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jun 17, 2025

NASA has issued a formal request for information from domestic and international companies on their capabilities to provide satellite-based communication and navigation services near Earth. The effort aims to transition space mission support from government-operated systems to commercial satellite services.

This call is part of the agency's broader Communications Services Project, which seeks to develop partnerships with private industry to address the needs of upcoming science and exploration missions. "As part of NASA's Communications Services Project, the agency is working with private industry to solve challenges for future exploration," said Kevin Coggins, deputy associate administrator of NASA's SCaN Program. "Through this effort, NASA missions will have a greater ability to command spacecraft, resolve issues in flight, and bring home more data and scientific discoveries collected across the solar system."

The initiative follows NASA's November 2024 announcement that the TDRS (Tracking and Data Relay Satellite) system will be limited to supporting current missions only. Rather than replacing the system with another government-operated network, NASA intends to become one of many customers for commercial providers.

By relying on commercially developed relay systems, the agency aims to enhance mission resilience and increase data throughput while promoting private investment in the near-Earth space sector. The agency anticipates that commercial services may begin supporting missions as early as 2028, with operational testing and validation extending through 2031.

The Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) program issued the request for information on May 30. Interested parties must submit responses by 5 p.m. EDT on Friday, July 11.

Related Links
 Communications Services Project
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
Sivers Semiconductors Joins Global Push for Satellite Network Interoperability
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) May 07, 2025
 Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO: SIVE), a leading innovator in photonics and wireless technology, has officially joined the Digital Intermediate Frequency (IF) Interoperability (DIFI) Consortium, a global industry group dedicated to enhancing interoperability within satellite and ground system networks. The DIFI Consortium is a collaborative initiative focused on establishing open, standards-based interoperability for digital IF and RF systems. Sivers' participation adds to a growing community of in ... read more
TECH SPACE
Canada needs 'bold ambition' to poach top US researchers

 Trump-Musk showdown threatens US space plans

 NASA pioneer Dr. Stanley Sander dies at age of 80

 Fighter pilot takes next giant step for India's space plans
TECH SPACE
Rocket Lab books two responsive Electron missions for 2025 including launch this week

 UP Aerospace debuts Spyder rocket with successful hypersonic test launch

 SpaceX's Starship explodes in pre-flight test

 Kinetica 2 engine test hits milestone with successful multi-engine trial
TECH SPACE
Volcanic discovery at Jezero Crater could reshape timeline of Mars

 NASA Mars Orbiter Captures Volcano Peeking Above Morning Cloud Tops

 Renowned Mars expert says Trump-Musk axis risks dooming mission

 The promise and peril of a crewed Mars mission
TECH SPACE
Chinese rocket delivers e-commerce packages in sea recovery test

 China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University

 Tiangong returns largest sample set yet for biological and materials science research

 Space is a place to found a community not a colony
TECH SPACE
Redwire launches 200 million dollar public stock offering to accelerate growth and reduce dilution

 Muon Space secures $146 million to scale satellite manufacturing and defense constellations

 AST SpaceMobile Gains Long-Term Access to 45 MHz Mid-Band Spectrum Across North America

 Voyager raises over 400 million in public debut to fuel growth and innovation
TECH SPACE
NASA seeks industry input to expand space relay and navigation services

 Astroscale to lead UK Orpheus mission with GBP 5.15M defence contract

 Toxic legacies of mining scar South Africa's Soweto and contaminate Thai rivers from Myanmar operations

 New Zealand targets leadership in superconducting space tech with new research alliance
TECH SPACE
Discovery of giant planet orbiting tiny star challenges theories on planet formation

 Silicate clouds discovered in atmosphere of distant exoplanet

 Space pebbles and rocks play pivotal role in giant planet's formation

 Huge planet discovered orbiting tiny star puzzles scientists
TECH SPACE
Unexpected Dust Patterns Found on Uranus Moons Confound Scientists

 SwRI study shows Europa's icy surface constantly reshaping

 The hunt for mysterious 'Planet Nine' offers up a surprise

 Jupiter Was Formerly Twice Its Current Size and Had a Much Stronger Magnetic Field
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.