24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 Commcrete shrinks satcom on the move with 29M to miniaturize antennas to three centimeters
illustration only
Commcrete shrinks satcom on the move with 29M to miniaturize antennas to three centimeters
 by Clarence Oxford
 Tel Aviv Israel (SPX) Oct 01, 2025

Commcrete has raised 29 million dollars across Seed and Series A financing to scale ultra compact tactical satellite communications. The 21 million dollar Series A was led by Greenfield Partners with Redseed Ventures and existing backers, following a Seed round that included Prof. Amnon Shashua, Q Fund and private angels.

The company says its handheld, omni directional platform keeps secure voice and data links without large antennas, heavy infrastructure, or clear sky access. Early deployments span defense, security and emergency users across Europe, North America, East Asia, Australia and the Middle East, targeting a global SATCOM market the firm sizes at 200 billion dollars.

Its first product, Flipper, turns existing radios from military sets to off the shelf walkie talkies into satellite enabled devices. Stardust, a 150 gram multi channel communicator built on a proprietary chipset, supports simultaneous voice, text, file transfer, location tracking and distress signaling. Bittel brings the same architecture to vehicles and other platforms for continuous, secure communications.

"It's time SATCOM finally delivered what operators always needed but could never get," said Itzik Daniel Michaeli, co-founder and CEO of Commcrete. "Commcrete transformed massive platforms into truly tactical systems built entirely around the user, with uncompromising quality and extreme reliability. Our first real milestone came in 2023, when our systems enabled comms during a natural disaster that had wiped out all communications infrastructure. Since then, we've supported extensive missions worldwide - from North America to the Pacific, proving our breakthrough technology as the only SATCOM that works tactically, anywhere, under any condition."

Michaeli co-founded the company with CTO Josh Yedidia, recipient of the IDF Chief of Staff's Prize for lifetime achievement in tactical communications, and COO Michael Mor, a former communications section leader and project manager in Israeli special forces.

"For decades, the industry barely moved forward and users were stuck with big, fragile systems that too often failed when it mattered most," said Michael Mor, Co-Founder and COO of Commcrete. "We set out to change that and our team of operators, engineers, and special operations veterans did so by rethinking SATCOM from the ground up. By combining deep-tech expertise with battlefield experience, we've built systems that can hold entire missions together without losing connectivity."

"Resilient communications will define the next decade of defense and public safety," said Raz Mangel, Partner at Greenfield Partners. "Commcrete has developed technology that works where others fail, proven in combat, disaster response, and environments where conventional systems go dark. What makes them extraordinary is not just the technology, but the team of innovators and operators with battlefield experience behind it. We are proud to back Commcrete as they set a new global standard for mission-ready connectivity."

Commcrete emphasizes narrowband SATCOM to achieve the smallest antennas and lowest SWaP, claiming up to 10x performance over alternatives with a stealthy signal profile suitable for dense forests, urban canyons, deserts and denied access zones. The platform operates over GEO L Band today and is designed to extend across additional frequency bands in defense and commercial frameworks.

"When lives are on the line, there are no second chances. The system must work flawlessly," said Josh Yedidia, Co-Founder and CTO. "Commcrete is a fusion of advanced satellite engineering, deep-tech software, and real-world operational experience from special forces veterans. Our lifelong knowledge is forged into ultra compact systems that work without compromise. Technologically, our approach isn't just different, it fills a critical gap no one else has solved until today."

The technology has supported regional conflicts requiring air, land and sea coordination, international search and rescue, and disaster response, and is expanding to UAV enablement and remote safety communications for fleets and travelers.

Related Links
 Commcrete
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
NASA begins testing PExT wideband communications system in orbit
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 29, 2025
 Payload commissioning has started for NASA's Polylingual Experimental Terminal (PExT), a pioneering wideband space communications technology designed to connect spacecraft with both government and commercial networks. The demonstration rides aboard York Space Systems' Bard satellite, launched on July 23. The satellite completed its bus commissioning within four weeks, validating key systems such as flight computers and navigation controls. With Bard fully operational, the PExT payload is now enter ... read more
TECH SPACE
ESA unveils Pulse framework to streamline mission management

 Arianespace partners with BULL to advance space debris prevention measures on Ariane 6

 Voyager selects Vivace to build primary structure for next generation Starlab

 U.S. and U.K. execute joint satellite maneuver in milestone space operation
TECH SPACE
Rocket Lab Expands Synspective Partnership with 10 Additional Electron Launches

 Beyond Gravity wins order to build robotic thruster mechanisms for HummingSat satellites

 Themis reusable rocket demonstrator stands ready in Sweden

 Long March 2D reaches 100th mission milestone with dual satellite launch
TECH SPACE
Martian skies reveal intricate atmospheric layers in new orbiter images

 Researchers ID new mineral on Mars, providing insight on potential early life

 Technique Could Reveal Hidden Habitats on Moon and Mars

 Wind driven rovers show promise for low cost Mars missions
TECH SPACE
Chinese astronauts complete fourth spacewalk of Shenzhou XX mission

 Constellations of Power: Smart Dragon-3 and the Geopolitics of China's Space Strategy

 China advances lunar program with Long March 10 ignition test

 Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station
TECH SPACE
UK expands international space ties with 23 new collaborations

 China sends 11th group of internet satellites into orbit for global constellation

 Chinese IoT satellite constellation completes first phase for global communications

 Radio astronomers gain seat at global standards table on satellite interference
TECH SPACE
Australia Japan partnership to accelerate laser links for satellites

 GPU powered satellite propagation tool launched by Kayhan Space

 TakeMe2Space and AICRAFT partner to deliver orbital data centre infrastructure

 Commcrete shrinks satcom on the move with 29M to miniaturize antennas to three centimeters
TECH SPACE
Webb reveals carbon rich disc around giant exoplanet

 Baby' Planet Photographed in a Ring around a Star for the First Time!

 Simulations of Exoplanet Formation May Help Inform Search for Extraterrestrial Life

 White dwarf consumes icy Pluto-like planet fragment in deep space
TECH SPACE
Out-of-this-world ice geysers

 3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner

 Evidence of a past, deep ocean on Uranian moon, Ariel

 A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.