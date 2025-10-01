Commcrete shrinks satcom on the move with 29M to miniaturize antennas to three centimeters



by Clarence Oxford



Tel Aviv Israel (SPX) Oct 01, 2025



Commcrete has raised 29 million dollars across Seed and Series A financing to scale ultra compact tactical satellite communications. The 21 million dollar Series A was led by Greenfield Partners with Redseed Ventures and existing backers, following a Seed round that included Prof. Amnon Shashua, Q Fund and private angels.

The company says its handheld, omni directional platform keeps secure voice and data links without large antennas, heavy infrastructure, or clear sky access. Early deployments span defense, security and emergency users across Europe, North America, East Asia, Australia and the Middle East, targeting a global SATCOM market the firm sizes at 200 billion dollars.

Its first product, Flipper, turns existing radios from military sets to off the shelf walkie talkies into satellite enabled devices. Stardust, a 150 gram multi channel communicator built on a proprietary chipset, supports simultaneous voice, text, file transfer, location tracking and distress signaling. Bittel brings the same architecture to vehicles and other platforms for continuous, secure communications.

"It's time SATCOM finally delivered what operators always needed but could never get," said Itzik Daniel Michaeli, co-founder and CEO of Commcrete. "Commcrete transformed massive platforms into truly tactical systems built entirely around the user, with uncompromising quality and extreme reliability. Our first real milestone came in 2023, when our systems enabled comms during a natural disaster that had wiped out all communications infrastructure. Since then, we've supported extensive missions worldwide - from North America to the Pacific, proving our breakthrough technology as the only SATCOM that works tactically, anywhere, under any condition."

Michaeli co-founded the company with CTO Josh Yedidia, recipient of the IDF Chief of Staff's Prize for lifetime achievement in tactical communications, and COO Michael Mor, a former communications section leader and project manager in Israeli special forces.

"For decades, the industry barely moved forward and users were stuck with big, fragile systems that too often failed when it mattered most," said Michael Mor, Co-Founder and COO of Commcrete. "We set out to change that and our team of operators, engineers, and special operations veterans did so by rethinking SATCOM from the ground up. By combining deep-tech expertise with battlefield experience, we've built systems that can hold entire missions together without losing connectivity."

"Resilient communications will define the next decade of defense and public safety," said Raz Mangel, Partner at Greenfield Partners. "Commcrete has developed technology that works where others fail, proven in combat, disaster response, and environments where conventional systems go dark. What makes them extraordinary is not just the technology, but the team of innovators and operators with battlefield experience behind it. We are proud to back Commcrete as they set a new global standard for mission-ready connectivity."

Commcrete emphasizes narrowband SATCOM to achieve the smallest antennas and lowest SWaP, claiming up to 10x performance over alternatives with a stealthy signal profile suitable for dense forests, urban canyons, deserts and denied access zones. The platform operates over GEO L Band today and is designed to extend across additional frequency bands in defense and commercial frameworks.

"When lives are on the line, there are no second chances. The system must work flawlessly," said Josh Yedidia, Co-Founder and CTO. "Commcrete is a fusion of advanced satellite engineering, deep-tech software, and real-world operational experience from special forces veterans. Our lifelong knowledge is forged into ultra compact systems that work without compromise. Technologically, our approach isn't just different, it fills a critical gap no one else has solved until today."

The technology has supported regional conflicts requiring air, land and sea coordination, international search and rescue, and disaster response, and is expanding to UAV enablement and remote safety communications for fleets and travelers.

