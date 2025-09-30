24/7 Space News
 Beyond Gravity wins order to build robotic thruster mechanisms for HummingSat satellites
 by Robert Schreiber
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Sep 30, 2025

Beyond Gravity has secured a contract to supply robotic thruster pointing mechanisms for five HummingSat geostationary telecommunications satellites being developed by Swiss satellite manufacturer SWISSto12. The multi-axis robotic arms will control the satellites' electric propulsion systems, keeping them on station 35,786 kilometers above Earth.

"With this thruster pointing mechanism, we are setting a new industry standard. We have developed a product that clearly stands out from the competition thanks to its high flexibility based on modular elements, as well as its scalability, and series production based on our industrial processes," said Oliver Grassmann, Executive Vice President Satellites at Beyond Gravity.

The systems, designed at Beyond Gravity's Vienna site, are based on the company's proven APPMAX family of pointing mechanisms. Deliveries will take place between 2026 and 2027. According to Wolfgang Pawlinetz, Vice President Thermal and Mechanisms, the robotic arms allow precise maneuvering and orbit-raising operations that save fuel and maximize performance.

Beyond Gravity already has orders for more than 100 electric thruster pointing mechanisms and is among the global leaders in the field. The company cites its record of successful deliveries, strong flight heritage, and manufacturing capacity to sustain high-rate production.

In addition to thruster mechanisms, Beyond Gravity is providing SWISSto12 with solar array drive systems from its Zurich site and sliprings from its Nyon facility, ensuring the spacecraft can maintain optimal power generation.

SWISSto12's HummingSat program, developed in collaboration with ESA, represents a new class of small geostationary telecommunications satellites. The company applies patented 3D-printing methods to produce advanced RF products and compact payload designs. Customers include Viasat/Inmarsat, SES/Intelsat, Lockheed Martin and Thales.

Geostationary satellites orbit in synchronization with Earth's rotation, enabling them to maintain a fixed position relative to the ground. This makes them particularly valuable for communications, broadcasting, and navigation services.

