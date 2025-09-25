Simulations of Exoplanet Formation May Help Inform Search for Extraterrestrial Life

The paper "Born Dry or Born Wet? A Palette of Water Growth Histories in TRAPPIST-1 Analogs and Compact Planetary Systems" was authored by Chen, an assistant professor of space sciences, and researchers from NASA, Johns Hopkins University and Harvard University, was published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters in September. It explores the likelihood that TRAPPIST-1's three innermost exoplanets contained no water when they formed, despite existing in a zone where water is viable.
TRAPPIST-1 is a red dwarf star located about 40 light-years away from us. (One light year is about 6 trillion miles.) It is thought to be about 7.6 billion years old, or 3 billion years older than our Sun.
Astronomers are captivated by the TRAPPIST-1 system because its seven known planets are rocky and Earth-like. They also fall within the star's habitable zone: the distance range from a star at which temperatures are not too hot or cold to support liquid water.
Researchers are searching for any evidence of water on these planets, but have yet to detect anything. Some think a lack of gas in the atmosphere is disrupting the light needed to pick up detailed visuals. Others predict water could have escaped the planets' atmospheres throughout their evolution.
Chen and his team, however, decided to research a different theory: that there was no water to begin with because there was no gas to contain it. He would test it not from an observational perspective, but with mathematical modeling of the planets' initial formation.
"You have astronomers who are using telescopes to see what's out there. I come from a different perspective," Chen said. "I'm both trying to explain what we're seeing while trying to make predictions about what we can't."
The researchers created models that examined the composition and growth of these planets starting when they were as small as one kilometer wide. They simulated how material aggregated during collisions with other celestial objects until they reached their final planetary formations.
There are several key factors in collision events that heavily influence a planet's final composition. Chen's models incorporated impact delivery, which is the transfer of materials like water and gases during a celestial collision; impact erosion, which refers to the removal of materials in a planet's atmosphere due to impact; and mantle-atmosphere exchange, which is the transfer of water and gases between a planet's atmosphere and mantle to maintain its conditions.
The team ran hundreds of collision simulations, which returned thousands of different possibilities for how TRAPPIST-1's planets might have formed. They varied several components, such as the amount of water available to the system, the profile of the initial planet formation environment, the planets' density profiles and the initial system conditions. For the inner worlds, specifically the first three planets, most of the simulations came back dry.
"Whatever we did, we couldn't get much water in these inner planets," Chen said.
He believes that the main reason the planets couldn't acquire water is due to the nature of the collision events. Compact planet collisions are higher velocity, so they are more aggressive and energetic, Chen said. This means that instead of acquiring material for a gaseous atmosphere, planets' atmospheres were completely cleared out by the power of the collisions. With no gas in the atmosphere to contain water, it's possible that any previously existing water escaped back into space during these collision events.
Understanding a planet's earliest characteristics, its water, air and carbon content, builds the foundation for how they evolve. That way, when researchers identify a planet that seems viable for life at the surface level, they can use Chen's model to simulate what these distant worlds might be like on the inside, on the surface and in the air.
Combining the theoretical context of a planet's formation with the state in which it was discovered can help researchers - and NASA - make informed, efficient decisions on which planets are worth investigating and when it's time to move on to the next.
Research Report:Born Dry or Born Wet? A Palette of Water Growth Histories in TRAPPIST-1 Analogs and Compact Planetary Systems
Related Links
Florida Tech
Lands Beyond Beyond - extra solar planets - news and science
Life Beyond Earth
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Ex-US climate envoy: Trump threatening 'consensus science' worldwide
SpaceX launches cargo freighter to the International space Station
Progress 93 supply and trash removal mission headed to space station
Top Japan start-up Sakana AI touts nature-inspired tech
Ohio State scientists advance focus on nuclear propulsion
Infinite Orbits secures multiple GEO launches with Impulse Space
SpaceX Saturday Starlink launch on schedule
Kongsberg to supply key hardware for Ariane 6 launcher
Natural forces may deliver organics to ESA rover on Mars
'Potential biosignatures' found in ancient Mars lake
Researchers uncover potential biosignatures on Mars
Perseverance Meets the Megabreccia
Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station
China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040
AI assistant supports Chinese space station astronauts
Spacesuit milestone reached with 20 spacewalks on Chinese station
|
SFL Missions to Deliver Spacecraft Buses for HawkEye 360 RF Signal Detection Expansion
Sidus Space sets terms for $9.8 million stock sale
Airbus, Leonardo and Thales reported moving towards European space firm
SpaceX set to launch Indonesian communication satellite after scrub
Google says to invest 5bn pound in UK ahead of Trump visit
Musk's title of richest person challenged by Oracle's Ellison
Freeport Indonesia suspends Papua mine operation after landslide
Doom plays in orbit as Intuition-1 satellite proves versatility of Polish tech
Alien civilizations may be far rarer than hoped study suggests
Planet transits across starspots reveal tilted orbit in TOI-3884 system
Spacecraft study shows interstellar comet encounter mission within reach
UMD-led study discovers warm space dust in distant place
NASA Study: Celestial 'Accident' Sheds Light on Jupiter, Saturn Riddle
Methane gas revealed on dwarf planet Makemake by JWST observations
Fresh twist to mystery of Jupiter's core
Jupiter birth dated through ancient molten rock droplets in meteorites
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters