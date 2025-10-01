GPU powered satellite propagation tool launched by Kayhan Space

Traditional CPU-driven visualization often suffers from degraded frame rates when handling large datasets. By leveraging GPU acceleration, sgp4.gl maintains high fidelity and smooth interaction, improving both usability and operator trust. Built as a spinoff from Kayhan's Vulkan-based high-performance propagator, the new tool demonstrates the company's operational-grade capabilities.
"As a company, we have significantly benefited from using existing open-source technologies, and we're happy to give back to the community whenever possible," said Araz Feyzi, Co-Founder and CTO of Kayhan Space.
Kayhan has also released an open-source demo that integrates sgp4.gl with Next.js and CesiumJS. Available via GitHub, with a live deployment on Vercel, the demo allows developers and operators to test and adapt the tool in minutes for large-scale satellite tracking applications.
"sgp4.gl is one way we are giving back to the community of developers and operators who are building the future of space," added Hyun Seo, Chief Product Officer at Kayhan Space. "It is free, it performs at a level that makes large catalogs easy to explore, and it offers just a glimpse of the advanced capabilities we are delivering with our production systems."
The initiative highlights Kayhan's commitment to advancing orbital safety and intelligence with scalable tools that match the rapid expansion of the space industry.
Related Links
Kayhan Space
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
ESA unveils Pulse framework to streamline mission management
Arianespace partners with BULL to advance space debris prevention measures on Ariane 6
Voyager selects Vivace to build primary structure for next generation Starlab
U.S. and U.K. execute joint satellite maneuver in milestone space operation
Rocket Lab Expands Synspective Partnership with 10 Additional Electron Launches
Beyond Gravity wins order to build robotic thruster mechanisms for HummingSat satellites
Themis reusable rocket demonstrator stands ready in Sweden
Long March 2D reaches 100th mission milestone with dual satellite launch
Martian skies reveal intricate atmospheric layers in new orbiter images
Researchers ID new mineral on Mars, providing insight on potential early life
Technique Could Reveal Hidden Habitats on Moon and Mars
Wind driven rovers show promise for low cost Mars missions
Chinese astronauts complete fourth spacewalk of Shenzhou XX mission
Constellations of Power: Smart Dragon-3 and the Geopolitics of China's Space Strategy
China advances lunar program with Long March 10 ignition test
Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station
|
UK expands international space ties with 23 new collaborations
China sends 11th group of internet satellites into orbit for global constellation
Chinese IoT satellite constellation completes first phase for global communications
Radio astronomers gain seat at global standards table on satellite interference
Australia Japan partnership to accelerate laser links for satellites
GPU powered satellite propagation tool launched by Kayhan Space
TakeMe2Space and AICRAFT partner to deliver orbital data centre infrastructure
Commcrete shrinks satcom on the move with 29M to miniaturize antennas to three centimeters
Webb reveals carbon rich disc around giant exoplanet
Baby' Planet Photographed in a Ring around a Star for the First Time!
Simulations of Exoplanet Formation May Help Inform Search for Extraterrestrial Life
White dwarf consumes icy Pluto-like planet fragment in deep space
Out-of-this-world ice geysers
3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner
Evidence of a past, deep ocean on Uranian moon, Ariel
A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters