 GPU powered satellite propagation tool launched by Kayhan Space
GPU powered satellite propagation tool launched by Kayhan Space
 by Michael
 Broomfield CO (SPX) Oct 01, 2025

Kayhan Space has released sgp4.gl, a GPU-accelerated version of the standard SGP4 propagator designed for real-time, browser-based satellite visualization at scale. The tool enables smooth rendering of thousands of satellite tracks simultaneously, addressing performance challenges as orbital catalogs grow.

Traditional CPU-driven visualization often suffers from degraded frame rates when handling large datasets. By leveraging GPU acceleration, sgp4.gl maintains high fidelity and smooth interaction, improving both usability and operator trust. Built as a spinoff from Kayhan's Vulkan-based high-performance propagator, the new tool demonstrates the company's operational-grade capabilities.

"As a company, we have significantly benefited from using existing open-source technologies, and we're happy to give back to the community whenever possible," said Araz Feyzi, Co-Founder and CTO of Kayhan Space.

Kayhan has also released an open-source demo that integrates sgp4.gl with Next.js and CesiumJS. Available via GitHub, with a live deployment on Vercel, the demo allows developers and operators to test and adapt the tool in minutes for large-scale satellite tracking applications.

"sgp4.gl is one way we are giving back to the community of developers and operators who are building the future of space," added Hyun Seo, Chief Product Officer at Kayhan Space. "It is free, it performs at a level that makes large catalogs easy to explore, and it offers just a glimpse of the advanced capabilities we are delivering with our production systems."

The initiative highlights Kayhan's commitment to advancing orbital safety and intelligence with scalable tools that match the rapid expansion of the space industry.

