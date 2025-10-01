TakeMe2Space and AICRAFT partner to deliver orbital data centre infrastructure



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Oct 01, 2025



AICRAFT of Australia and India's TakeMe2Space (TM2S) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to integrate AICRAFT's edge computing systems into the TM2S satellite constellation from 2026. The collaboration will begin with a hosted payload mission in 2026, after which AICRAFT's high-performance, low-power edge devices will become a core part of TM2S' orbiting platform.

This alliance underpins TM2S' long-term ambition to establish a mega-constellation functioning as a space-based data centre. Through its OrbitLab platform, users will be able to design, test, and deploy satellite applications almost instantly. As part of this enabling infrastructure, AICRAFT will supply both terrestrial and flight-qualified hardware, including new product lines.

At the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2025 in Sydney, AICRAFT showcased three additions to its portfolio: the Pulsar Development Kit, a toolset for its flagship edge device; the SpaceWire-enabled Pulsar, one of the few fully in-house SpaceWire communication solutions compliant with ECSS standards; and the NEXON Edge AI Server, a compact 1U, low-power terrestrial server designed for radar processing. NEXON acts as a ground-based counterpart to Pulsar Pro, creating a unified environment for running applications across satellites, drones, and underwater vehicles.

The TM2S constellation will provide flight heritage for AICRAFT's technologies, giving early customers access to in-orbit compute resources through OrbitLab. By embedding AICRAFT's modules into the constellation, Earth Observation (EO) and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) data can be processed directly in space. This reduces the need for large-volume downlinks and heavy ground-based analysis, accelerating the path from raw data to actionable insights.

The NEXON and Pulsar Pro systems, optimised for SAR workloads, enable applications such as change detection, object recognition, and environmental monitoring. These capabilities will be crucial for maritime domain awareness and climate monitoring. Together, AICRAFT and TM2S aim to bridge Earth-based and orbital data centres, enabling new generations of AI-driven applications.

"We are excited to collaborate with TakeMe2Space to bring on-orbit computing within reach of innovators worldwide," said Dr Tony Scoleri, CEO of AICRAFT. "By extending the power of edge AI into space, we are enabling applications that were once impossible - from real-time Earth observation analytics to autonomous operations in the harshest environments."

Ronak Samantray, CEO of TakeMe2Space, added: "By joining forces with AICRAFT, we are one step closer to building the world's first orbiting data centre - where anyone, anywhere can deploy applications to space at the click of a button. With AICRAFT's compute modules integrated into our constellation, we will enable real-time, on-orbit processing of Earth Observation and SAR data, dramatically reducing the time from data to decision. This collaboration advances a future where advanced analytics - from critical environmental and climate monitoring to maritime domain awareness - can be delivered seamlessly and directly from orbit."

Matt Opie, CEO of Defence SA, remarked: "AICRAFT continues to forge new business opportunities through its international engagement and it's fantastic to see this kind of announcement made during South Australia's impressive showcase on the world stage at the International Astronautical Conference. I congratulate the AICRAFT team for their proactive approach to global engagement, which highlights the success of South Australia's thriving space manufacturing ecosystem in capturing attention across the globe."

