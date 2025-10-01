TakeMe2Space and AICRAFT partner to deliver orbital data centre infrastructure

This alliance underpins TM2S' long-term ambition to establish a mega-constellation functioning as a space-based data centre. Through its OrbitLab platform, users will be able to design, test, and deploy satellite applications almost instantly. As part of this enabling infrastructure, AICRAFT will supply both terrestrial and flight-qualified hardware, including new product lines.
At the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2025 in Sydney, AICRAFT showcased three additions to its portfolio: the Pulsar Development Kit, a toolset for its flagship edge device; the SpaceWire-enabled Pulsar, one of the few fully in-house SpaceWire communication solutions compliant with ECSS standards; and the NEXON Edge AI Server, a compact 1U, low-power terrestrial server designed for radar processing. NEXON acts as a ground-based counterpart to Pulsar Pro, creating a unified environment for running applications across satellites, drones, and underwater vehicles.
The TM2S constellation will provide flight heritage for AICRAFT's technologies, giving early customers access to in-orbit compute resources through OrbitLab. By embedding AICRAFT's modules into the constellation, Earth Observation (EO) and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) data can be processed directly in space. This reduces the need for large-volume downlinks and heavy ground-based analysis, accelerating the path from raw data to actionable insights.
The NEXON and Pulsar Pro systems, optimised for SAR workloads, enable applications such as change detection, object recognition, and environmental monitoring. These capabilities will be crucial for maritime domain awareness and climate monitoring. Together, AICRAFT and TM2S aim to bridge Earth-based and orbital data centres, enabling new generations of AI-driven applications.
"We are excited to collaborate with TakeMe2Space to bring on-orbit computing within reach of innovators worldwide," said Dr Tony Scoleri, CEO of AICRAFT. "By extending the power of edge AI into space, we are enabling applications that were once impossible - from real-time Earth observation analytics to autonomous operations in the harshest environments."
Ronak Samantray, CEO of TakeMe2Space, added: "By joining forces with AICRAFT, we are one step closer to building the world's first orbiting data centre - where anyone, anywhere can deploy applications to space at the click of a button. With AICRAFT's compute modules integrated into our constellation, we will enable real-time, on-orbit processing of Earth Observation and SAR data, dramatically reducing the time from data to decision. This collaboration advances a future where advanced analytics - from critical environmental and climate monitoring to maritime domain awareness - can be delivered seamlessly and directly from orbit."
Matt Opie, CEO of Defence SA, remarked: "AICRAFT continues to forge new business opportunities through its international engagement and it's fantastic to see this kind of announcement made during South Australia's impressive showcase on the world stage at the International Astronautical Conference. I congratulate the AICRAFT team for their proactive approach to global engagement, which highlights the success of South Australia's thriving space manufacturing ecosystem in capturing attention across the globe."
Related Links
TakeMe2Space
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
ESA unveils Pulse framework to streamline mission management
Arianespace partners with BULL to advance space debris prevention measures on Ariane 6
Voyager selects Vivace to build primary structure for next generation Starlab
U.S. and U.K. execute joint satellite maneuver in milestone space operation
Rocket Lab Expands Synspective Partnership with 10 Additional Electron Launches
Beyond Gravity wins order to build robotic thruster mechanisms for HummingSat satellites
Themis reusable rocket demonstrator stands ready in Sweden
Long March 2D reaches 100th mission milestone with dual satellite launch
Martian skies reveal intricate atmospheric layers in new orbiter images
Researchers ID new mineral on Mars, providing insight on potential early life
Technique Could Reveal Hidden Habitats on Moon and Mars
Wind driven rovers show promise for low cost Mars missions
Chinese astronauts complete fourth spacewalk of Shenzhou XX mission
Constellations of Power: Smart Dragon-3 and the Geopolitics of China's Space Strategy
China advances lunar program with Long March 10 ignition test
Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station
|
UK expands international space ties with 23 new collaborations
China sends 11th group of internet satellites into orbit for global constellation
Chinese IoT satellite constellation completes first phase for global communications
Radio astronomers gain seat at global standards table on satellite interference
Australia Japan partnership to accelerate laser links for satellites
GPU powered satellite propagation tool launched by Kayhan Space
TakeMe2Space and AICRAFT partner to deliver orbital data centre infrastructure
Commcrete shrinks satcom on the move with 29M to miniaturize antennas to three centimeters
Webb reveals carbon rich disc around giant exoplanet
Baby' Planet Photographed in a Ring around a Star for the First Time!
Simulations of Exoplanet Formation May Help Inform Search for Extraterrestrial Life
White dwarf consumes icy Pluto-like planet fragment in deep space
Out-of-this-world ice geysers
3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner
Evidence of a past, deep ocean on Uranian moon, Ariel
A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters