Radio astronomers gain seat at global standards table on satellite interference

The initiative was led by ASTRON researcher Dr Emma van der Wateren, who has long contributed to international discussions on unintended electromagnetic radiation (UEMR) from satellites. This new membership allows astronomers to introduce their expertise directly into the standardisation process, ensuring satellite services and radio astronomy can better coexist.
The issue has grown urgent as satellite numbers rise dramatically. While these constellations provide global internet, navigation, and imaging, their onboard electronics can emit radiation unrelated to their core functions. These broadband leaks spread across multiple frequencies, some of which are reserved for scientific research.
CRAF, operating under the European Science Foundation, represents observatories across Europe, South Africa, and international partners. Its new role in CISPR, part of the International Electrotechnical Commission, ensures that future standards will account for the needs of sensitive telescopes.
"Radio telescopes like LOFAR are designed to detect the faintest traces of radiation from the Universe," van der Wateren explained. "But measurements increasingly reveal interference from satellites that were not meant to be transmitting in those frequencies. The challenge is cumulative: one satellite alone is not the problem, but thousands together can fundamentally change the radio environment."
Using LOFAR, scientists have detected unintended radiation from large constellations. Studies by Di Vruno et al. (2023) and Bassa et al. (2024) identified leakage within frequency bands formally protected for astronomy. Such interference risks masking the weak cosmic signals that underpin many discoveries.
Although terrestrial devices must already meet emission standards, no such requirements exist for satellites. Van der Wateren stressed that by joining CISPR, radio astronomers can argue for applying comparable emission limits to orbiting systems.
The timing is critical as LOFAR and the forthcoming Square Kilometre Array both operate at low frequencies where UEMR is most damaging. ASTRON officials emphasized that cooperation with regulators and industry will be essential to safeguard their scientific output.
"The impact of radio interference reaches far beyond any single observatory," said ASTRON Director Jessica Dempsey. "By working towards global standards, we can safeguard the conditions needed for the next generation of scientific discoveries."
Related Links
ASTRON
The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
SDA taps GMV to build Space Safety Portal for next era of spaceflight safety
NASA announces 10 new astronaut candidates
Ex-US climate envoy: Trump threatening 'consensus science' worldwide
SpaceX launches cargo freighter to the International space Station
Kinetica 2 rocket on track for inaugural mission in 2025
SpaceX, ULA plan rocket launches Thursday morning from Cape Canaveral
China deploys Yaogan 45 satellite on Long March 7A rocket
Beijing company sets new thrust record in rocket engine test
Predicting Martian aurora to safeguard future explorers
Natural forces may deliver organics to ESA rover on Mars
'Potential biosignatures' found in ancient Mars lake
Researchers uncover potential biosignatures on Mars
China advances lunar program with Long March 10 ignition test
Constellations of Power: Smart Dragon-3 and the Geopolitics of China's Space Strategy
Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station
China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040
|
Radio astronomers gain seat at global standards table on satellite interference
Two Chinese Rockets Deliver 12 Advanced Satellites into Orbit
SFL Missions to Deliver Spacecraft Buses for HawkEye 360 RF Signal Detection Expansion
Evallic enters satellite communications sector with Requtech investment
NASA begins testing PExT wideband communications system in orbit
US tech company Cloud HQ announces $4.8 bn data center project in Mexico
Voyager debuts first space based multi cloud region to advance orbital data processing
NASA laser comms demo achieves record data transmission from deep space
Simulations of Exoplanet Formation May Help Inform Search for Extraterrestrial Life
NASA's Tally of Planets Outside Our Solar System Reaches 6,000
NASA Webb probes atmosphere scenarios for TRAPPIST-1 e
What 3I/ATLAS tells us about other solar systems
NASA Study: Celestial 'Accident' Sheds Light on Jupiter, Saturn Riddle
Methane gas revealed on dwarf planet Makemake by JWST observations
Fresh twist to mystery of Jupiter's core
Jupiter birth dated through ancient molten rock droplets in meteorites
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters