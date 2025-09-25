24/7 Space News
 Radio astronomers gain seat at global standards table on satellite interference
 by Robert Schreiber
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Sep 25, 2025

Radio astronomers have secured a formal role in shaping global standards to mitigate satellite interference with their observations. The Committee on Radio Astronomy Frequencies (CRAF) has been admitted as an I-member of the International Special Committee on Radio Interference (CISPR), which defines international rules on electromagnetic compatibility.

The initiative was led by ASTRON researcher Dr Emma van der Wateren, who has long contributed to international discussions on unintended electromagnetic radiation (UEMR) from satellites. This new membership allows astronomers to introduce their expertise directly into the standardisation process, ensuring satellite services and radio astronomy can better coexist.

The issue has grown urgent as satellite numbers rise dramatically. While these constellations provide global internet, navigation, and imaging, their onboard electronics can emit radiation unrelated to their core functions. These broadband leaks spread across multiple frequencies, some of which are reserved for scientific research.

CRAF, operating under the European Science Foundation, represents observatories across Europe, South Africa, and international partners. Its new role in CISPR, part of the International Electrotechnical Commission, ensures that future standards will account for the needs of sensitive telescopes.

"Radio telescopes like LOFAR are designed to detect the faintest traces of radiation from the Universe," van der Wateren explained. "But measurements increasingly reveal interference from satellites that were not meant to be transmitting in those frequencies. The challenge is cumulative: one satellite alone is not the problem, but thousands together can fundamentally change the radio environment."

Using LOFAR, scientists have detected unintended radiation from large constellations. Studies by Di Vruno et al. (2023) and Bassa et al. (2024) identified leakage within frequency bands formally protected for astronomy. Such interference risks masking the weak cosmic signals that underpin many discoveries.

Although terrestrial devices must already meet emission standards, no such requirements exist for satellites. Van der Wateren stressed that by joining CISPR, radio astronomers can argue for applying comparable emission limits to orbiting systems.

The timing is critical as LOFAR and the forthcoming Square Kilometre Array both operate at low frequencies where UEMR is most damaging. ASTRON officials emphasized that cooperation with regulators and industry will be essential to safeguard their scientific output.

"The impact of radio interference reaches far beyond any single observatory," said ASTRON Director Jessica Dempsey. "By working towards global standards, we can safeguard the conditions needed for the next generation of scientific discoveries."

