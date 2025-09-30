24/7 Space News
 Long March 2D reaches 100th mission milestone with dual satellite launch
illustration only
 by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Sep 30, 2025

The Long March 2D rocket has completed its 100th successful flight, placing two experimental satellites into orbit in a milestone mission for China's space program.

The vehicle lifted off at 11 am local time from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan province, carrying Shiyan 30A and 30B. Both satellites were deployed into their planned orbits, according to China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp (CASC), which manages the launcher.

Since its maiden launch in August 1992, the Long March 2D has achieved an unbroken record of 100 successes, earning the nickname "gold-medal rocket model" within China's space sector. Over its career, it has placed 316 payloads into space, including scientific, Earth-observation, technology demonstration and international customer satellites.

Foreign clients have included Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Netherlands, Argentina and Pakistan, underscoring the model's role in commercial launch services as well as domestic missions.

Developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, a CASC subsidiary, the Long March 2D is 40.6 meters tall, 3.35 meters in diameter and weighs 251 metric tons at liftoff. It can deliver 1.3 tons to a 700-kilometer sun-synchronous orbit or up to 4 tons to low Earth orbit.

The launch also marked the 598th mission by the Long March family of rockets and China's 60th orbital flight of 2025.

