24/7 Space News
SPACEMART
 UK expands international space ties with 23 new collaborations
illustration only
UK expands international space ties with 23 new collaborations
 by Sophie Jenkins
 London, UK (SPX) Sep 30, 2025

A fresh wave of 23 projects will extend the UK's international reach in space science and technology, the UK Space Agency confirmed during the International Astronautical Congress in Sydney.

Backed by GBP 6.5 million from the International Bilateral Fund (IBF), this initiative connects UK universities and companies with partners in the US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, and Lithuania. The program builds on the fund's earlier success and supports joint work in robotics, in-orbit servicing, life sciences, communications, Earth observation, and advanced materials.

The UK space sector currently employs more than 55,000 people and generates GBP 18.6 billion annually. Projects now underway range from lunar agriculture and autonomous 3D printing to orbital threat detection, biotech manufacturing, medical research, and deep space radar.

Space Minister Liz Lloyd said: "This GBP 6.5 million boost shows Britain leading the way in space innovation. From improving mobile coverage to monitoring Earth's forests, these 23 projects will create jobs, strengthen partnerships with our allies, and keep the UK at the cutting edge of space technology. It's an exciting time for our space sector and great news for British businesses reaching for the stars."

The IBF is central to the government's Industrial Strategy, offering targeted support for UK-led collaborations and reinforcing long-term partnerships. Recent milestones include a new agreement with NASA to co-develop AI models for future exploration missions, and UK contributions to NASA's IMAP spacecraft, launched on September 23.

Dr Paul Bate, Chief Executive of the UK Space Agency, said: "These new projects span the full spectrum of UK space expertise, from telecommunications, propulsion and environmental monitoring to cutting-edge technologies that could change how we develop treatments for deadly diseases using microgravity. By combining home-grown talent with global expertise, we want to strengthen our capabilities, support growth, and ensure the UK remains at the forefront of space innovation."

The announcement also comes as the UK Space Agency prepares to join the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology in April 2026, forming a single civil space unit to streamline strategy and delivery.

UKspace Executive Director Colin Baldwin added: "The UK Space Agency's International Bilateral Fund is going from strength to strength, providing a stimulus for the UK's space sector to forge new partnerships with organisations around the globe, covering such a broad range of space interests. We are pleased to see so many of UKspace's members and partners involved in the selected projects, enabling them to bring their world-class expertise to these exciting collaborations."

Kevin Craven, CEO of ADS, said: "Advancements in space technology make our world smaller, our society more innovative and our lives more prosperous. We are delighted to see the IBF enabling international partnerships to that end. ADS has worked extensively to champion the UK's thriving space sector in key strategic markets such as Japan and Lithuania. We look forward to working in close collaboration with government to build on this important work further."

Related Links
 UK Space Agency
 The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEMART
Evallic enters satellite communications sector with Requtech investment
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Sep 17, 2025
 Evallic has announced an investment in Requtech AB, a Swedish firm specializing in advanced satellite communication systems for defense, government, and critical infrastructure. The move marks Evallic's entry into the rapidly expanding SatCom sector. Founded in 2009, Requtech has built a reputation as a pioneer in SatCom innovation. Its electronically scanned phased array (RESA) terminals, certified by major satellite operators including Intelsat, deliver secure, reliable connectivity across land, ... read more
SPACEMART
U.S. and U.K. execute joint satellite maneuver in milestone space operation

 Voyager selects Vivace to build primary structure for next generation Starlab

 NASA will say goodbye to the International Space Station in 2030

 NASA launches mission to study space weather
SPACEMART
SpaceX, ULA launch rockets from Cape Canaveral

 Themis reusable rocket demonstrator stands ready in Sweden

 German military satellites to fly on Ariane 6 under new Arianespace contract

 Northrop Grumman Hypersonic Navigation System Exceeds Rocket Test Milestones
SPACEMART
NASA's ESCAPADE craft returns to Florida for fall mission to Mars

 Mars polar vortex traps cold and builds seasonal ozone layer

 Volcanic sulfur gases may have warmed early Mars and supported potential life

 Wind driven rovers show promise for low cost Mars missions
SPACEMART
China advances lunar program with Long March 10 ignition test

 Constellations of Power: Smart Dragon-3 and the Geopolitics of China's Space Strategy

 Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station

 China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040
SPACEMART
Planet expands satellite production with new Berlin facility

 Chinese IoT satellite constellation completes first phase for global communications

 Orbit Over Obsolescence: How Satellite Constellations Are Replacing Cell Towers One Layer at a Time

 Radio astronomers gain seat at global standards table on satellite interference
SPACEMART
York and SDA prove space to ground laser link for Transport Layer

 Teledyne Labtech and Bangor University advance Welsh space cooling technology

 Welsh project aims to reinvent space cooling with laser textured graphite

 AV secures new contract option to deliver BADGER phased array systems for SCAR program
SPACEMART
White dwarf consumes icy Pluto-like planet fragment in deep space

 Exoplanets unlikely to host global oceans

 Molecular 'fossils' offer microscopic clues to the origins of life - but they take care to interpret

 Spirals in young star disk reveal planet formation process
SPACEMART
NASA Study: Celestial 'Accident' Sheds Light on Jupiter, Saturn Riddle

 Methane gas revealed on dwarf planet Makemake by JWST observations

 Fresh twist to mystery of Jupiter's core

 Jupiter birth dated through ancient molten rock droplets in meteorites
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.