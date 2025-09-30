UK expands international space ties with 23 new collaborations



by Sophie Jenkins



London, UK (SPX) Sep 30, 2025



A fresh wave of 23 projects will extend the UK's international reach in space science and technology, the UK Space Agency confirmed during the International Astronautical Congress in Sydney.

Backed by GBP 6.5 million from the International Bilateral Fund (IBF), this initiative connects UK universities and companies with partners in the US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, and Lithuania. The program builds on the fund's earlier success and supports joint work in robotics, in-orbit servicing, life sciences, communications, Earth observation, and advanced materials.

The UK space sector currently employs more than 55,000 people and generates GBP 18.6 billion annually. Projects now underway range from lunar agriculture and autonomous 3D printing to orbital threat detection, biotech manufacturing, medical research, and deep space radar.

Space Minister Liz Lloyd said: "This GBP 6.5 million boost shows Britain leading the way in space innovation. From improving mobile coverage to monitoring Earth's forests, these 23 projects will create jobs, strengthen partnerships with our allies, and keep the UK at the cutting edge of space technology. It's an exciting time for our space sector and great news for British businesses reaching for the stars."

The IBF is central to the government's Industrial Strategy, offering targeted support for UK-led collaborations and reinforcing long-term partnerships. Recent milestones include a new agreement with NASA to co-develop AI models for future exploration missions, and UK contributions to NASA's IMAP spacecraft, launched on September 23.

Dr Paul Bate, Chief Executive of the UK Space Agency, said: "These new projects span the full spectrum of UK space expertise, from telecommunications, propulsion and environmental monitoring to cutting-edge technologies that could change how we develop treatments for deadly diseases using microgravity. By combining home-grown talent with global expertise, we want to strengthen our capabilities, support growth, and ensure the UK remains at the forefront of space innovation."

The announcement also comes as the UK Space Agency prepares to join the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology in April 2026, forming a single civil space unit to streamline strategy and delivery.

UKspace Executive Director Colin Baldwin added: "The UK Space Agency's International Bilateral Fund is going from strength to strength, providing a stimulus for the UK's space sector to forge new partnerships with organisations around the globe, covering such a broad range of space interests. We are pleased to see so many of UKspace's members and partners involved in the selected projects, enabling them to bring their world-class expertise to these exciting collaborations."

Kevin Craven, CEO of ADS, said: "Advancements in space technology make our world smaller, our society more innovative and our lives more prosperous. We are delighted to see the IBF enabling international partnerships to that end. ADS has worked extensively to champion the UK's thriving space sector in key strategic markets such as Japan and Lithuania. We look forward to working in close collaboration with government to build on this important work further."

