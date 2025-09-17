24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 NASA begins testing PExT wideband communications system in orbit
illustration only
NASA begins testing PExT wideband communications system in orbit
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 17, 2025

Payload commissioning has started for NASA's Polylingual Experimental Terminal (PExT), a pioneering wideband space communications technology designed to connect spacecraft with both government and commercial networks.

The demonstration rides aboard York Space Systems' Bard satellite, launched on July 23. The satellite completed its bus commissioning within four weeks, validating key systems such as flight computers and navigation controls. With Bard fully operational, the PExT payload is now entering its own commissioning phase through September.

PExT represents the first attempt to prove wideband terminals in orbit. Using software-defined radios, these terminals can switch dynamically between frequencies, enabling spacecraft to operate across multiple communications providers. Jointly developed by NASA's SCaN program and the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, the payload progressed from design to orbit in just over two and a half years while staying on budget.

For decades, NASA missions relied on the Tracking and Data Relay Satellite (TDRS) system for near-Earth communications. But in 2024, NASA shifted toward acquiring relay services from commercial operators. Since legacy infrastructure was not built for interoperability, new wideband systems like PExT are essential to bridge government and industry networks. The capability would let missions roam seamlessly, similar to how terrestrial cell phones switch between carriers.

During initial trials, PExT will attempt to transmit data while roaming across NASA's TDRS fleet, the SES Space and Defense O3b mPOWER constellation, and Boeing's High Capacity service on Viasat's Global Xpress network.

Related Links
 NASA's SCaN (Space Communications and Navigation) Program
NASA's PExT (Polylingual Experimental Terminal)
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
NASA seeks industry input to expand space relay and navigation services
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jun 17, 2025
 NASA has issued a formal request for information from domestic and international companies on their capabilities to provide satellite-based communication and navigation services near Earth. The effort aims to transition space mission support from government-operated systems to commercial satellite services. This call is part of the agency's broader Communications Services Project, which seeks to develop partnerships with private industry to address the needs of upcoming science and exploration mis ... read more
TECH SPACE
Duke launches $2 million SPACE initiative to unite science and policy for cosmic exploration

 SpaceX launches cargo freighter to the International space Station

 NASA Advances Planning for Industry-Led Space Stations in Low Earth Orbit

 Progress 93 supply and trash removal mission headed to space station
TECH SPACE
Kongsberg to supply key hardware for Ariane 6 launcher

 SpaceX Saturday Starlink launch on schedule

 First reusable US launcher set for European base at Andoya

 SpaceX completes 500th booster landing in Starlink mission
TECH SPACE
NASA Announces CHAPEA Crew for Year-Long Mars Mission Simulation

 'Potential biosignatures' found in ancient Mars lake

 Researchers uncover potential biosignatures on Mars

 Perseverance Meets the Megabreccia
TECH SPACE
Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station

 China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040

 AI assistant supports Chinese space station astronauts

 Spacesuit milestone reached with 20 spacewalks on Chinese station
TECH SPACE
Amazon's Starlink rival lands first major airline deal

 Precision CNC for High-Speed Aerospace Impellers

 Airbus, Leonardo and Thales reported moving towards European space firm

 SpaceX set to launch Indonesian communication satellite after scrub
TECH SPACE
Musk's title of richest person challenged by Oracle's Ellison

 New study links satellite discharges to electron buildup in orbit

 7 Best Barbershop Software Options in 2025

 MSBAI wins DoD contract to accelerate OrbitGuard for space situational awarenes
TECH SPACE
Spacecraft study shows interstellar comet encounter mission within reach

 UMD-led study discovers warm space dust in distant place

 Warped planet forming discs challenge long held models of planetary birth

 Advancing Single-Photon Sensing Image Sensors to Enable the Search for Life Beyond Earth
TECH SPACE
Methane gas revealed on dwarf planet Makemake by JWST observations

 Fresh twist to mystery of Jupiter's core

 Jupiter birth dated through ancient molten rock droplets in meteorites

 New Horizons begins record hibernation in Kuiper Belt
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.