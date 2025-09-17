NASA begins testing PExT wideband communications system in orbit

The demonstration rides aboard York Space Systems' Bard satellite, launched on July 23. The satellite completed its bus commissioning within four weeks, validating key systems such as flight computers and navigation controls. With Bard fully operational, the PExT payload is now entering its own commissioning phase through September.
PExT represents the first attempt to prove wideband terminals in orbit. Using software-defined radios, these terminals can switch dynamically between frequencies, enabling spacecraft to operate across multiple communications providers. Jointly developed by NASA's SCaN program and the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, the payload progressed from design to orbit in just over two and a half years while staying on budget.
For decades, NASA missions relied on the Tracking and Data Relay Satellite (TDRS) system for near-Earth communications. But in 2024, NASA shifted toward acquiring relay services from commercial operators. Since legacy infrastructure was not built for interoperability, new wideband systems like PExT are essential to bridge government and industry networks. The capability would let missions roam seamlessly, similar to how terrestrial cell phones switch between carriers.
During initial trials, PExT will attempt to transmit data while roaming across NASA's TDRS fleet, the SES Space and Defense O3b mPOWER constellation, and Boeing's High Capacity service on Viasat's Global Xpress network.
