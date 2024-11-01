Berlin says decision postponed on European fighter jet

The Future Combat Aircraft System (FCAS) programme was launched in 2017 to replace France's Rafale jet and the Eurofighter planes used by Germany and Spain.
But the scheme, jointly developed by the three countries, has stalled in recent months over disagreements between France's Dassault Aviation and Airbus, which represents German and Spanish interests in the project.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had previously pledged a decision on FCAS by the end of the year.
However, the government spokesman said Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron had been unable to discuss the project in recent weeks due to "the comprehensive Franco-German agenda on foreign and security policy issues".
No new date for a decision was given.
The future of the FCAS project has looked increasingly uncertain over the tensions between Dassault Aviation and Airbus.
In September, both Dassault and a French government official said the country was in a position to develop the project alone should negotiations with Germany and Spain fail.
In mid-December, a prominent German lawmaker also called for a split with France in the project.
"France and Germany don't necessarily need the same aircraft," said Volker Mayer-Lay, an MP from Merz's conservatives.
Mayer-Lay argued that France should build its own fighter jet, while Germany and Spain seek new partners for a separate aircraft.
bur-fec/fz/rl
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
China launches twin Shijian-29 satellites to test space-target detection tech
Billionaire Trump nominee confirmed to lead NASA amid Moon race
ISS to change commanders before Soyuz crew leaves orbit
Lodestar Space wins SECP support to advance AI satellite awareness system
Hydrogen from ethanol reforming mapped as aviation fuel-cell pathway
Europe's Ariane 6 rocket puts EU navigation satellites in orbit
Southern Launch to host INNOSPACE missions from South Australian spaceports
Rocket Lab completes first dedicated JAXA mission with Electron launch
HiRISE camera aboard Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter passes 100000 image milestone
GoMars model simulates Martian dust storms to improve mission safety
Maven stays silent after routine pass behind Mars
Ancient Martian brines left bromine rich fingerprints in jarosite minerals
China harnesses nationwide system to drive spaceflight and satellite navigation advances
Shenzhou 21 crew complete eight hour spacewalk outside Tiangong station
Foreign satellites ride Kinetica 1 on new CAS Space mission
Experts at Hainan symposium call for stronger global space partnership
|
Time-expanded network model cuts complexity in mega constellation launch planning
K2 Space raises 250m to scale Mega class high power satellites
Beyond Gravity positions new modular satellite platform for European LEO missions
Private capital targets mission-critical software power and platforms in new space economy
AST BlueBird 6 enters orbit as record low Earth orbit cellular array
SSC ground stations to support NASA PExT wideband Ka band test
One pull of a string is all it takes to deploy these complex structures
Japan's SoftBank in $4bln AI deal to buy DigitalBridge
Deep Arctic gas hydrate mounds host ultra deep cold seep ecosystem
Clues to the migration path of hot Jupiters in their orbits
Can scientists detect life without knowing what it looks like
Ultra hot super Earth shows dense atmosphere over magma ocean
Uranus and Neptune may be rock rich worlds
SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves
Looking inside icy moons
Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters