24/7 Space News
AEROSPACE
 Berlin says decision postponed on European fighter jet

Berlin says decision postponed on European fighter jet

by AFP Staff Writers
 Berlin (AFP) Dec 31, 2025

Efforts to break a deadlock in 2025 over plans for a new European fighter jet have been unsuccessful, a German government spokesman told AFP on Wednesday.

The Future Combat Aircraft System (FCAS) programme was launched in 2017 to replace France's Rafale jet and the Eurofighter planes used by Germany and Spain.

But the scheme, jointly developed by the three countries, has stalled in recent months over disagreements between France's Dassault Aviation and Airbus, which represents German and Spanish interests in the project.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had previously pledged a decision on FCAS by the end of the year.

However, the government spokesman said Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron had been unable to discuss the project in recent weeks due to "the comprehensive Franco-German agenda on foreign and security policy issues".

No new date for a decision was given.

The future of the FCAS project has looked increasingly uncertain over the tensions between Dassault Aviation and Airbus.

In September, both Dassault and a French government official said the country was in a position to develop the project alone should negotiations with Germany and Spain fail.

In mid-December, a prominent German lawmaker also called for a split with France in the project.

"France and Germany don't necessarily need the same aircraft," said Volker Mayer-Lay, an MP from Merz's conservatives.

Mayer-Lay argued that France should build its own fighter jet, while Germany and Spain seek new partners for a separate aircraft.

bur-fec/fz/rl

Dassault Aviation

Airbus Group

Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AEROSPACE
Germany asked to help in Libyan army chief plane crash probe
 Berlin (AFP) Dec 30, 2025
 Germany has received a request from Turkey to assist in examining the black box recorders from a plane crash that killed the head of the Libyan armed forces, investigators have confirmed. In a statement sent to AFP, the Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation (BFU) said it had "received a request asking whether the BFU could assist in reading the recorders". General Mohammed al-Haddad and four of his aides died last week after a visit to Ankara, with Turkish officials saying an electri ... read more
AEROSPACE
China launches twin Shijian-29 satellites to test space-target detection tech

 Billionaire Trump nominee confirmed to lead NASA amid Moon race

 ISS to change commanders before Soyuz crew leaves orbit

 Lodestar Space wins SECP support to advance AI satellite awareness system
AEROSPACE
Hydrogen from ethanol reforming mapped as aviation fuel-cell pathway

 Europe's Ariane 6 rocket puts EU navigation satellites in orbit

 Southern Launch to host INNOSPACE missions from South Australian spaceports

 Rocket Lab completes first dedicated JAXA mission with Electron launch
AEROSPACE
HiRISE camera aboard Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter passes 100000 image milestone

 GoMars model simulates Martian dust storms to improve mission safety

 Maven stays silent after routine pass behind Mars

 Ancient Martian brines left bromine rich fingerprints in jarosite minerals
AEROSPACE
China harnesses nationwide system to drive spaceflight and satellite navigation advances

 Shenzhou 21 crew complete eight hour spacewalk outside Tiangong station

 Foreign satellites ride Kinetica 1 on new CAS Space mission

 Experts at Hainan symposium call for stronger global space partnership
AEROSPACE
Time-expanded network model cuts complexity in mega constellation launch planning

 K2 Space raises 250m to scale Mega class high power satellites

 Beyond Gravity positions new modular satellite platform for European LEO missions

 Private capital targets mission-critical software power and platforms in new space economy
AEROSPACE
AST BlueBird 6 enters orbit as record low Earth orbit cellular array

 SSC ground stations to support NASA PExT wideband Ka band test

 One pull of a string is all it takes to deploy these complex structures

 Japan's SoftBank in $4bln AI deal to buy DigitalBridge
AEROSPACE
Deep Arctic gas hydrate mounds host ultra deep cold seep ecosystem

 Clues to the migration path of hot Jupiters in their orbits

 Can scientists detect life without knowing what it looks like

 Ultra hot super Earth shows dense atmosphere over magma ocean
AEROSPACE
Uranus and Neptune may be rock rich worlds

 SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves

 Looking inside icy moons

 Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.