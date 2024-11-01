Berlin says decision postponed on European fighter jet



by AFP Staff Writers



Berlin (AFP) Dec 31, 2025



Efforts to break a deadlock in 2025 over plans for a new European fighter jet have been unsuccessful, a German government spokesman told AFP on Wednesday.

The Future Combat Aircraft System (FCAS) programme was launched in 2017 to replace France's Rafale jet and the Eurofighter planes used by Germany and Spain.

But the scheme, jointly developed by the three countries, has stalled in recent months over disagreements between France's Dassault Aviation and Airbus, which represents German and Spanish interests in the project.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had previously pledged a decision on FCAS by the end of the year.

However, the government spokesman said Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron had been unable to discuss the project in recent weeks due to "the comprehensive Franco-German agenda on foreign and security policy issues".

No new date for a decision was given.

The future of the FCAS project has looked increasingly uncertain over the tensions between Dassault Aviation and Airbus.

In September, both Dassault and a French government official said the country was in a position to develop the project alone should negotiations with Germany and Spain fail.

In mid-December, a prominent German lawmaker also called for a split with France in the project.

"France and Germany don't necessarily need the same aircraft," said Volker Mayer-Lay, an MP from Merz's conservatives.

Mayer-Lay argued that France should build its own fighter jet, while Germany and Spain seek new partners for a separate aircraft.

