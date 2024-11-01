Spire adds hyperspectral sounder and Myriota payloads on SpaceX Twilight launch



Spire Global Inc has successfully launched nine satellites on SpaceXs Twilight mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base, further expanding its space based sensing and Internet of Things service portfolio.

The mission carried Spires Hyperspectral Microwave Sounder, or HyMS, a compact satellite based demonstrator designed to advance global weather forecasting from orbit. HyMS is engineered to provide detailed internal views of the Earths atmosphere, capturing temperature, humidity and precipitation profiles that are critical to understanding how weather systems develop and change over time.

As a first of its kind hyperspectral microwave mission, HyMS targets improved observation of the vertical structure of the atmosphere, particularly in cloudy conditions where other remote sensing techniques can struggle. By collecting dense microwave spectral data across many channels, the instrument aims to deliver richer inputs to numerical weather prediction models and other forecasting tools.

"Microwave sounding is one of the most impactful satellite observations for weather forecasting models worldwide, alongside radio occultation profiles," said Theresa Condor, CEO of Spire Global. "This area represents a multi billion dollar global atmospheric sounding need, driven by the essential role these observations play in delivering accurate temperature and moisture profiles, particularly in cloudy conditions."

Condor said the successful deployment of the HyMS demonstrator strengthens the companys ability to support global forecasting agencies and opens up more opportunities for efficient private sector participation in the global observing system. The spacecraft is expected to contribute additional atmospheric data streams that can be assimilated into existing operational models used by meteorological services.

The Twilight mission also carried eight satellites built and operated by Spire for Myriota, an Australian headquartered provider of space based IoT connectivity. These platforms will expand Myriotas constellation and global infrastructure, enhancing performance and resilience across its low power device connectivity network.

Myriota has been working with Spire since 2021, loading its proprietary network software onto Spire satellites optimized to host and run third party payloads in orbit. The partnership allows Myriota to scale its Ultralight Network without deploying a separate large satellite fleet, instead leveraging Spires existing bus designs and operations capabilities.

"By working closely with Spire to expand our presence in this orbit, we are delivering meaningful improvements for customers faster message delivery, greater reliability, and stronger overall network performance," said Paul Alexander, Chief Network Officer at Myriota. "This investment marks a new level of Ultralight Network capability for Myriota customers worldwide."

The additional Myriota spacecraft are expected to support applications in agriculture, water resource management, logistics and environmental monitoring, where battery powered sensors and remote assets require intermittent, reliable data links from even the most isolated locations. Users gain access to secure and resilient connectivity without the need for terrestrial infrastructure.

Spires broader constellation observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology to provide datasets spanning global weather, maritime and aviation traffic, and detection of radio frequency spoofing and jamming. The latest launch continues the companys strategy of combining hosted payload services with its own sensing missions to maximize the value of each new platform in orbit.

