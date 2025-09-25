Small chip, grand mission: searching for signs of extraterrestrial life

A Dutch-built instrument capable of detecting traces of life on Saturn's moon Enceladus - that is the ultimate dream of TU Delft researcher Niels Ligterink. Over the coming years, he will work with around thirty colleagues from various Dutch companies and knowledge institutes on the (Origin of) Life Marker Chip (LMCOOL).
The invention is best described as a tiny yet complete laboratory in the form of a computer chip. It is 'pre-programmed' to identify specific molecules in liquids; molecules that could point to life, such as amino acids.
"You can best compare our chip to a keyhole, with the molecule we are searching for as the key," explains Ligterink, "Because only one key fits in the keyhole, we can be almost 100 per cent certain that we have captured the molecule we are looking for when we detect something with our chip. This makes our lab-on-a-chip revolutionary."
UT researcher Jurrian Huskens adds: "An important step forward is that we are going to selectively recognise a mirror image of an amino acid. After all, living organisms make only one of the mirror images, and so this recognition is essential to determine whether the amino acid comes from a life process or not."
One of the greatest advantages of the new LMCOOL is its compact size and low weight. Current life-detection instruments on Mars are the size of a microwave oven and weigh between ten and twenty kilos. By contrast, LMCOOL will be about the size of a soft drink can and weighs only 700 grams. In space exploration, where every kilogram of launch mass matters, the Dutch chip offers a lightweight yet high-performance alternative.
In Delft, researchers are investigating under what circumstances - such as extreme temperatures, radiation and vacuum - the chip can function reliably, and what measures are needed to keep the system operational during a mission to Enceladus. Here, the expertise of Space Systems Engineer Vidhya Pallichadath MSc, who has worked on several space missions, is of great value: "Through prototyping, test campaigns and refining the design, we are increasing the Technology Readiness Level (TRL) of the instrument." At UT, the optical sensor is being made selective for the required biomarkers.
"This is where the support of the NSO is crucial for us," says Ligterink. "Thanks to the Instruments Programme, we can continue developing LMCOOL, enabling us to qualify as a supplier for both small and large European space missions, for example, a future mission to Saturn's moon Enceladus."
Around thirty engineers and scientists from TU Delft, Lionix, TNO, and the universities of Twente, Utrecht, Cranfield (UK), Leicester (UK), Colorado Boulder (USA) and the Open University (UK) are contributing to LMCOOL over the coming years. They are turning promising ideas into concrete blueprints for building a fully functioning prototype. Meanwhile, the chip is being tested extensively to develop the most stable receptors (keyholes) and to validate them under a wide variety of extreme conditions.
By that time, my colleagues and I will be approaching retirement age", says Ligterink, "But that does not stop us from devoting ourselves fully to this instrument. If you want to compete at the top level of planetary research, you have to be willing to invest for the long term.
