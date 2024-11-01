24/7 Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 Sentinel 6B begins sea level mapping campaign
illustration only

Sentinel 6B begins sea level mapping campaign

by Clarence Oxford
 Washington DC (SPX) Dec 17, 2025

Sentinel-6B has begun returning its first ocean measurements, providing initial maps of sea level across a wide area of the U.S. East Coast and the Atlantic Ocean after its November launch. The U.S.-European mission is designed to survey about 90 percent of Earth's oceans using high-precision radar altimetry to track changes in sea surface height that affect coastal communities and marine operations.

Roughly the size of a pickup truck, Sentinel-6B continues a more than 30-year series of U.S.-European satellite missions that monitor global sea level to within fractions of an inch. Once instrument and algorithm calibration is complete next year, the satellite will supply operational data products for ship routing, weather and ocean forecasting, national security users, and people living and working near the coast.

"NASA does incredible science using the unique vantage point of space every day to deliver life-saving data directly into the hands of decision-makers for storms, navigation, flooding, and more," said Nicky Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters in Washington. "The ocean measurements that Sentinel-6B collected during its first months in orbit benefit all, providing key insights to ensure the prosperity and security of coastal communities around the globe."

In addition to mapping sea surface height, Sentinel-6B carries instruments to measure wind speed, wave height, atmospheric temperature, and humidity. U.S. agencies can use these observations to improve marine and weather services, and the data will also feed into Goddard Earth Observing System atmospheric forecast models that the NASA Engineering and Safety Center uses for planning safer re-entry trajectories for astronauts returning from Artemis missions.

Mission controllers report that the spacecraft and its payloads are operating as expected following commissioning. Key instruments in service include the Poseidon-4 Synthetic Aperture Radar altimeter, the Advanced Microwave Radiometer for Climate, the Global Navigation Satellite System - Radio Occultation sensor, and the Precise Orbit Determination Package, all of which are required to derive accurate global sea level measurements.

A visualization released with the first data set shows crisscrossing measurement tracks collected by Sentinel-6B on Nov. 26 as it orbited Earth, overlaid on combined sea-level data from other satellites. The image also incorporates data from its twin, Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, which launched in 2020; in the composite, red areas indicate waters standing higher than the long-term average, while blue areas indicate lower-than-average sea level, and the still-uncalibrated readings are considered preliminary but scientifically useful.

Sentinel-6B and Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich together form the Copernicus Sentinel-6/Jason-CS (Continuity of Service) mission operated by an international partnership. The program was developed jointly by NASA, ESA (European Space Agency), EUMETSAT (European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites), and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to maintain and extend the long-running satellite sea level record.

"These first light images from Sentinel-6B underscore the value of Earth science observations in providing life-saving and economic-empowering data to communities along our world's coastlines, where a third of the globe's population lives," said Karen St. Germain, director, NASA Earth Science Division at the agency's headquarters. "This achievement also highlights the power of partnerships with ESA, EUMETSAT, and our sister science agency NOAA in advancing our collective understanding of Earth systems and putting that Earth science understanding to work for the benefit of humanity."

Copernicus sea-level missions have produced a continuous global record since the early 1990s, documenting a doubling of the average rate of global sea level rise over that period. Current estimates show mean sea level increasing by about 0.17 inches, or 4.3 millimeters, per year, with regional variations that carry consequences for coastal infrastructure, shipping routes, and storm development.

Dave Gallagher, director of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, noted the long-term investment that underpins the new mission. "The accuracy and precision of this mission's gold-standard dataset speaks to the foresight, more than 30 years ago, of investing in the technology and expertise that make it possible," he said. "We're proud to continue partnering to collect these critical measurements into another decade, and even prouder of the teams behind this most recent milestone."

Sentinel-6B currently flies at an altitude of about 830 miles, or 1,336 kilometers, trailing Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich by roughly 30 seconds along the same ground track. After the new satellite takes over as the primary reference mission for sea level, its twin will be moved to a different orbit while data continuity is maintained for users who rely on consistent measurements.

The Copernicus Sentinel-6/Jason-CS mission was jointly developed by ESA, EUMETSAT, NASA, and NOAA, with funding support from the European Commission and additional technical support from CNES. Managed for NASA by Caltech in Pasadena, JPL supplied three science instruments for each Sentinel-6 spacecraft: the Advanced Microwave Radiometer, the Global Navigation Satellite System - Radio Occultation instrument, and the laser retroreflector array, and NASA also provided launch services, ground systems for instrument operations, data processors for two of the instruments, and support to the international ocean surface topography science community.

Related Links
 Sentinel-6B
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARTH OBSERVATION
Outage Prevention from Orbit: Why Utilities Are Turning to Satellites and Geospatial Analytics
 Perrysburg OH (SPX) Nov 25, 2025
 Utilities and local energy distribution companies (LDCs) face ongoing challenges in managing their infrastructure. Keeping track of power lines, pipelines, energy plant emissions, and other assets is essential to prevent power outages, wildfires, broken power lines, and methane leaks. Rather than waiting for the next disaster, LDCs are using satellites to deliver high-resolution imagery for AI-powered spatial analytics, offering a bird's-eye view to detect issues before they become disasters. ... read more
EARTH OBSERVATION
ISS to change commanders before Soyuz crew leaves orbit

 Lodestar Space wins SECP support to advance AI satellite awareness system

 Micro nano robots aim to cut carbon buildup in closed life support systems

 NASA extends ISS National Lab management contract through 2030
EARTH OBSERVATION
Musk signals plan to launch IPO for SpaceX

 Southern Launch to host INNOSPACE missions from South Australian spaceports

 Rocket Lab completes first dedicated JAXA mission with Electron launch

 Neutron Hungry Hippo fairing completes qualification ahead of first launch
EARTH OBSERVATION
GoMars model simulates Martian dust storms to improve mission safety

 NASA JPL Unveils Rover Operations Center for Moon, Mars Missions

 Ancient Martian brines left bromine rich fingerprints in jarosite minerals

 Maven stays silent after routine pass behind Mars
EARTH OBSERVATION
Experts at Hainan symposium call for stronger global space partnership

 Foreign satellites ride Kinetica 1 on new CAS Space mission

 Triple Long March launches mark record day for Chinese space program

 China prepares Qingzhou cargo ship for low cost resupply flights
EARTH OBSERVATION
Smart modeling framework targets 6G spectrum chaos in space air and ground networks

 K2 Space raises 250m to scale Mega class high power satellites

 Private capital targets mission-critical software power and platforms in new space economy

 Beyond Gravity positions new modular satellite platform for European LEO missions
EARTH OBSERVATION
Galactic Slots: Space-Themed Games with Out-of-This-World Bonus Features

 X-MAT introduces X-FOAM: A game-changing ceramic foam for extreme environments

 Bible 1.0: How Ancient Canon Became Our First Large Language Models

 Digital twin successfully launched and deployed into space
EARTH OBSERVATION
RISTRETTO spectrograph cleared for Proxima b atmospheric hunt

 Clues to the migration path of hot Jupiters in their orbits

 Can scientists detect life without knowing what it looks like

 Ultra hot super Earth shows dense atmosphere over magma ocean
EARTH OBSERVATION
Uranus and Neptune may be rock rich worlds

 SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves

 Looking inside icy moons

 Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.