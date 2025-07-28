Satellite developed by NASA, India to map Earth down to centimeter

The rocket launch by the Indian Space Research Organization is scheduled from the Satish Dhawan Space Center on an island at 5:40 p.m. local time, NASA said in a news release Monday.
The launch broadcast will begin at 7 a.m. EDT on Wednesday from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California on the YouTube channel.
The satellite, about the length of a pickup truck, will circle Earth 14 times each day, scanning virtually all the planet's land and ice surfaces twice every 12 days.
This is the first of its kind dual-radar using an L-band and S-band.
The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar will map the Earth in 3D with the different radar frequencies to measure changes in Earth's surface, NASA said.
"The satellite's ability to 'see' through clouds and light rain, day and night, will enable data users to continuously monitor earthquake- and landslide-prone areas and determine how quickly glaciers and ice sheets are changing," NASA said in a list of things to know about the mission. "It also will offer unprecedented coverage of Antarctica, information that will help with studying how the continent's ice sheet changes over time."
This data will provide high-resolution data for communities and scientists to monitor major infrastructure and agricultural fields that will "refine understanding of natural hazards such as landslides and earthquakes, and help teams prepare for and respond to disasters like hurricanes, floods, and volcanic eruptions," NASA said in a news release.
Managed by Caltech in Pasadena, JPL leads the U.S.portion of the project and provided the L-band SAR. JPL also provided other aspects of the system, including the radar reflector antenna, the deployable boom, GPS receivers.
NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., will receive NISAR's L-band data.
Related Links
Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Jensen Huang, AI visionary in a leather jacket
Club Med taps ex-Carrefour executive as new CEO
New twist in EU-China patents standoff at WTO
ISS update: Crew-11 enters quarantine three weeks before launch
Lunar soil shows promise for in-situ oxygen and fuel production
SpaceX scrubs launch of 2 SES mPOWER satellites
Electrolyzer experiment from SwRI and UTSA to fly in low gravity test mission
Rocket Lab partners with Bollinger Shipyards to transform Neutron sea recovery platform
ExoMars completes successful Earth test of record breaking parachutes
Ancient river systems reveal Mars was wetter than we thought
Chinese researchers craft high fidelity Mars soil simulant to support future missions
Largest piece of Mars on Earth sells for $5.3M in Sotheby's auction
Six Chinese universities to launch new low altitude space major this fall
International deep space alliance launched in Hefei China
China launches international association to boost global access to deep space research
Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show
|
Eutelsat strikes global satellite internet deal with UK govt
Globalstar selects SpaceX to launch final replacement satellites
UK invests $191 mn in European satellite firm Eutelsat
AST SpaceMobile adds 100 million in non dilutive funding to support manufacturing expansion
Urgent need for 'global approach' on AI regulation: UN tech chief
Amazon shuts down Shanghai AI lab: source
New copper alloy delivers shape memory performance at extreme cold
Microsoft halts China-based tech support for Pentagon systems
Alien life clues may emerge from deep sea volcanic vents on Earth
One billion years of protein evolution reveals surprising design flexibility
NASA Research Shows Path Toward Protocells on Titan
Astronomers observe birth of a solar system for first time
Fossil object 2023 KQ14 challenges Planet Nine theory with unique distant orbit
UH Researchers Help Solve Uranus Heat Mystery
Unexpected Dust Patterns Found on Uranus Moons Confound Scientists
SwRI study shows Europa's icy surface constantly reshaping
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters