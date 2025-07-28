24/7 Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 Satellite developed by NASA, India to map Earth down to centimeter
Satellite developed by NASA, India to map Earth down to centimeter
 by Allen Cone
 Washington DC (UPI) Jul 28, 2025

NASA and India plan to deploy a satellite that will map the Earth down to a centimeter after a launch on Wednesday from the Asian nation's southeastern coast.

The rocket launch by the Indian Space Research Organization is scheduled from the Satish Dhawan Space Center on an island at 5:40 p.m. local time, NASA said in a news release Monday.

The launch broadcast will begin at 7 a.m. EDT on Wednesday from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California on the YouTube channel.

The satellite, about the length of a pickup truck, will circle Earth 14 times each day, scanning virtually all the planet's land and ice surfaces twice every 12 days.

This is the first of its kind dual-radar using an L-band and S-band.

The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar will map the Earth in 3D with the different radar frequencies to measure changes in Earth's surface, NASA said.

"The satellite's ability to 'see' through clouds and light rain, day and night, will enable data users to continuously monitor earthquake- and landslide-prone areas and determine how quickly glaciers and ice sheets are changing," NASA said in a list of things to know about the mission. "It also will offer unprecedented coverage of Antarctica, information that will help with studying how the continent's ice sheet changes over time."

This data will provide high-resolution data for communities and scientists to monitor major infrastructure and agricultural fields that will "refine understanding of natural hazards such as landslides and earthquakes, and help teams prepare for and respond to disasters like hurricanes, floods, and volcanic eruptions," NASA said in a news release.

Managed by Caltech in Pasadena, JPL leads the U.S.portion of the project and provided the L-band SAR. JPL also provided other aspects of the system, including the radar reflector antenna, the deployable boom, GPS receivers.

NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., will receive NISAR's L-band data.

Related Links
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARTH OBSERVATION
UK thermal satellite firm wins ESA contract to deliver real time climate and security insights
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jul 08, 2025
 SatVu, a UK-based pioneer in thermal infrared imaging, has secured a contract of up to euro 3 million from the European Space Agency (ESA) to provide high-resolution thermal data to the Copernicus Contributing Mission (CCM) programme over the next three years. This agreement, announced during the Living Planet Symposium in Vienna, marks the first Category 1 CCM contract awarded to a UK firm. It positions SatVu as a critical provider of thermal intelligence across multiple Copernicus thematic serv ... read more
EARTH OBSERVATION
Jensen Huang, AI visionary in a leather jacket

 Club Med taps ex-Carrefour executive as new CEO

 New twist in EU-China patents standoff at WTO

 ISS update: Crew-11 enters quarantine three weeks before launch
EARTH OBSERVATION
Lunar soil shows promise for in-situ oxygen and fuel production

 SpaceX scrubs launch of 2 SES mPOWER satellites

 Electrolyzer experiment from SwRI and UTSA to fly in low gravity test mission

 Rocket Lab partners with Bollinger Shipyards to transform Neutron sea recovery platform
EARTH OBSERVATION
ExoMars completes successful Earth test of record breaking parachutes

 Ancient river systems reveal Mars was wetter than we thought

 Chinese researchers craft high fidelity Mars soil simulant to support future missions

 Largest piece of Mars on Earth sells for $5.3M in Sotheby's auction
EARTH OBSERVATION
Six Chinese universities to launch new low altitude space major this fall

 International deep space alliance launched in Hefei China

 China launches international association to boost global access to deep space research

 Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show
EARTH OBSERVATION
Eutelsat strikes global satellite internet deal with UK govt

 Globalstar selects SpaceX to launch final replacement satellites

 UK invests $191 mn in European satellite firm Eutelsat

 AST SpaceMobile adds 100 million in non dilutive funding to support manufacturing expansion
EARTH OBSERVATION
Urgent need for 'global approach' on AI regulation: UN tech chief

 Amazon shuts down Shanghai AI lab: source

 New copper alloy delivers shape memory performance at extreme cold

 Microsoft halts China-based tech support for Pentagon systems
EARTH OBSERVATION
Alien life clues may emerge from deep sea volcanic vents on Earth

 One billion years of protein evolution reveals surprising design flexibility

 NASA Research Shows Path Toward Protocells on Titan

 Astronomers observe birth of a solar system for first time
EARTH OBSERVATION
Fossil object 2023 KQ14 challenges Planet Nine theory with unique distant orbit

 UH Researchers Help Solve Uranus Heat Mystery

 Unexpected Dust Patterns Found on Uranus Moons Confound Scientists

 SwRI study shows Europa's icy surface constantly reshaping
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.