Cascade raises 59M to develop full stack satellite communications platform

The capital will support the rollout of the Cascade Portal, an integrated solution for designing satellite communication systems. Cascade recently released its spacelink Python library as open-source, offering tools for communication system analysis that are integral to the Portal's capabilities.
"Our mission at Cascade Space is to provide tools and infrastructure for spacecraft communication system design, test, and operations that will allow our customers to ship faster with the highest levels of mission assurance," said Jacob Portukalian, co-founder and CEO of Cascade.
"Communication system design, test, and operation is a major bottleneck for space companies, especially those going to lunar and deep space. We have a team of veteran space engineers from SpaceX and Astra and we are stoked to be building the end-to-end platform to accelerate space exploration."
Cascade Space
