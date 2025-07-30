24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 York launches BARD satellite to advance real time intersatellite communications
illustration only
York launches BARD satellite to advance real time intersatellite communications
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jul 30, 2025

York Space Systems has successfully launched its BARD mission, marking a key milestone in the evolution of next-generation satellite communications. The spacecraft lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on July 23 and achieved full operational status with first-contact success and healthy systems on orbit.

Developed in collaboration with NASA's Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) Program and the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, BARD will flight-test the Polylingual Experimental Terminal (PExT). This innovative communications payload is designed to provide real-time interoperability between government and commercial relay networks - a crucial step in NASA's transition to a more commercially integrated communications infrastructure.

BARD is one of five missions York is deploying in 2025, following the Dragoon mission just a month prior. This rapid cadence underscores York's unique ability to deliver full-stack space missions - from satellite design to manufacturing, integration, launch, and operations - with unprecedented speed and flexibility.

"The success of BARD reinforces York's commitment to delivering impactful missions with speed, resilience, and performance," said Melanie Preisser, GM and Executive VP of York. "From Dragoon to BARD, we're delivering complete space missions that meet the most urgent operational needs of our customers. York continues to lead the way in redefining how space-based capabilities are developed, launched, and operated."

York's expanding satellite production and growing orbital fleet position the company as a leader in rapidly fielding resilient space infrastructure across defense, civil, and commercial sectors.

Related Links
 York Space Systems
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
York to Acquire Operations to Boost Ground Connectivity and Mission Delivery
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jul 22, 2025
 York Space Systems announced that its parent company has signed an agreement to acquire ATLAS Space Operations, a U.S.-based leader in Ground Software as a Service (GSaaS) for satellite communications. The acquisition aims to bolster York's ability to deliver integrated, mission-ready systems by incorporating ATLAS's software-driven ground architecture. ATLAS will contribute to York's Golden Dome architecture-a defense-focused platform that integrates spacecraft, software, and ground operations. A ... read more
TECH SPACE
Slingshot unveils TALOS AI to simulate and support strategic space operations

 Jensen Huang, AI visionary in a leather jacket

 Club Med taps ex-Carrefour executive as new CEO

 New twist in EU-China patents standoff at WTO
TECH SPACE
New MachLab rocket test site launches UK into next phase of space engineering

 SpaceX launches satellites from California, Florida day after scrubs

 Lunar soil shows promise for in-situ oxygen and fuel production

 SpaceX scrubs launch of 2 SES mPOWER satellites
TECH SPACE
Brines may form from seasonal frost on Mars study finds

 ExoMars completes successful Earth test of record breaking parachutes

 Ancient river systems reveal Mars was wetter than we thought

 Chinese researchers craft high fidelity Mars soil simulant to support future missions
TECH SPACE
Six Chinese universities to launch new low altitude space major this fall

 International deep space alliance launched in Hefei China

 China launches international association to boost global access to deep space research

 Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show
TECH SPACE
Firefly Aerospace launches IPO with Nasdaq listing planned under ticker FLY

 AST SpaceMobile launches $500 million convertible note offering with share repurchase initiative

 Surrey launches new Space Institute to drive mission-ready innovation and skills for UK space sector

 Eutelsat strikes global satellite internet deal with UK govt
TECH SPACE
York launches BARD satellite to advance real time intersatellite communications

 'Food on table' outweighs health risks for Philippine e-waste dismantlers

 Urgent need for 'global approach' on AI regulation: UN tech chief

 'Marathon at F1 speed': China bids to lap US in AI leadership
TECH SPACE
Alien life clues may emerge from deep sea volcanic vents on Earth

 Building blocks of life found in distant star system suggest origins in interstellar space

 Diverse rocky planets found around nearby red dwarf including one in the habitable zone

 NASA Research Shows Path Toward Protocells on Titan
TECH SPACE
JunoCam revived by onboard heat treatment just in time for Io flyby

 Rare Trans Neptunian Object Reveals Unexpected Orbital Dance with Neptune

 Fossil object 2023 KQ14 challenges Planet Nine theory with unique distant orbit

 UH Researchers Help Solve Uranus Heat Mystery
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.