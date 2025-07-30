24/7 Space News
SPACE TRAVEL
 Slingshot unveils TALOS AI to simulate and support strategic space operations
Slingshot unveils TALOS AI to simulate and support strategic space operations
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jul 30, 2025

Slingshot Aerospace has introduced TALOS, an autonomous AI agent engineered to replicate realistic satellite behavior in both training and simulation environments. Named the Thinking Agent for Logical Operations and Strategy, TALOS enables advanced mission planning and decision-making for space operations.

Developed using Slingshot's proprietary behavior cloning technology, TALOS mimics complex spacecraft maneuvers, including tactical behavior patterns and orbital dogfighting. In simulated missions, TALOS evaluates its environment, weighs tactical options, and executes strategies in a physics-accurate orbital framework.

"Space has become an integral warfighting domain, and AI-powered training and simulation capabilities will ensure the U.S., and its allies, are prepared for any relevant warfighting scenario," said Tim Solms, CEO of Slingshot Aerospace. He noted TALOS reflects years of work alongside the U.S. Space Force's Operational Test and Training Infrastructure (OTTI) and builds on Slingshot's established virtual space environments.

The 57th Space Aggressors Squadron of the U.S. Space Force has recently collaborated with TALOS to define its utility in training missions. The AI agent was used to simulate adaptive threat behaviors at machine speed, enhancing realism, scaling adversary forces, and enabling rapid scenario iteration. It also supported mission preparation for Space Flag exercises.

TALOS extends beyond simulations by delivering autonomous decision support for real-world spacecraft. Integrated with Slingshot's datasets - such as the Seradata satellite and launch history database - the AI continuously monitors space conditions, identifies strategic options, and selects optimal responses to preserve mission safety and adaptability.

