 New MachLab rocket test site launches UK into next phase of space engineering
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jul 23, 2025

A Cold War-era bunker near Scotland's Mull of Kintyre has been repurposed into a state-of-the-art rocket testing and training facility. Known as MachLab, the site has officially opened at a business park on the former RAF Machrihanish airbase close to Campbeltown.

Established by University of Glasgow researchers with nearly Pounds 500,000 in funding-half from the UK Space Agency-MachLab will support the development of rocket engines producing up to one tonne of thrust. A custom-built test stand allows for live firings of experimental engines and real-time performance data collection.

MachLab will also serve as a training hub for future engineers through R2T2 (Rocketry Research Teaching Training), a UK Space Agency-funded programme led by the University of Glasgow. Students nationwide will have access to the facility to enhance their design and testing capabilities.

The facility was co-developed by Dr Krzysztof Bzdyk and Professor Patrick Harkness of Glasgow's James Watt School of Engineering in partnership with Exotopic, which is expanding its R and D operations at Machrihanish. The collaboration continues as MachLab becomes fully operational.

"MachLab is ready to play a key role in the UK's strategy to return to vertical launch," said Professor Harkness. "We've already welcomed visitors from South Africa and expect to host Australian partners soon. The UK is returning to vertical launch, and will be going to the stars. We are building that future here, today."

PhD students Jack Davies and Jack Tufft played vital roles in MachLab's development. Davies said the experience of helping launch the facility has been invaluable for advancing research into spaceflight and planetary landing.

MachLab has already seen its first test-firing-3D-printed engines with advanced regenerative cooling, designed by Tufft and funded by the UK Space Agency. The TORC-1, -2, and -3 engines incorporate copper-chromium-zirconium alloys and were designed with the aid of ToffeeX's generative design software and produced using Aconity3D's advanced additive manufacturing systems.

Looking ahead, MachLab will support research into engines using solid, liquid, and cryogenic fuels, targeting small-scale orbital launches. The facility's fortified test stand-originally part of a US Air Force refueling installation-ensures safe, secure trials of static-fired prototypes.

The lab is equipped with instrumentation for precise monitoring of temperature, propellant flow, chamber pressure, and other vital parameters. "MachLab has been two years in the making," said Dr Bzdyk. "We're excited to be ready to start making our mark in rocket research, development and teaching in Scotland."

Andy Grey, CEO of Exotopic, highlighted the collaboration's success: "This has been a fantastic opportunity to partner with some of the UK's leading researchers... creating more jobs and opportunities in the area."

Matt Archer, Director of Launch at the UK Space Agency, added: "Facilities like MachLab strengthen our launch ecosystem... inspiring future engineers, it lays the groundwork for the UK to lead in launch."

