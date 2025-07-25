Airbus CO3D satellites begin mission to generate high precision global 3D map



by Erica Marchand



Paris, France (SPX) Jul 25, 2025



The Airbus-built CO3D (Constellation Optique 3D) satellites have been successfully launched into Sun synchronous orbit aboard an Arianespace Vega-C rocket from the European Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. Developed in partnership with CNES, the French space agency, the four satellites are set to begin delivering a highly detailed 3D map of Earth's surface.

These dual-use satellites are designed to produce global high-resolution Digital Surface Models (DSMs), capturing 50 cm stereo imagery for CNES and 2D imagery for both government and commercial customers. The mission reinforces Airbus's portfolio of advanced optical and radar satellite systems.

"The successful launch of the CO3D constellation is a testament to European ingenuity and a major step forward in our first class Earth observation capabilities," said Alain Faure, Head of Space Systems at Airbus. "Thanks to our strong partnership with CNES, these satellites, based on our next-generation S250 product, can now deliver a game-changing 3D map of our planet and provide high revisit and high resolution observation capabilities. This programme, which is already attracting significant interest in today's geopolitical context, showcases our commitment to technological, industrial, and commercial innovation."

Each of the four satellites weighs 285 kg and now orbits at 502 km altitude. Following a six-month in-orbit commissioning phase, the constellation will launch an 18-month mapping campaign focused on France and key geopolitical regions. The resulting data will be processed through a cloud-based ground segment operated by Airbus to generate the final 3D maps, supporting applications from civil security and urban development to geology and hydrology.

Among the mission's innovations is the Step and Stare observation mode. Using a matrix detector, each satellite captures successive 7 km x 5 km images (Stare) and rapidly shifts orientation between captures (Step), enabling swath widths of 7, 14, 21, or 28 km depending on user needs.

CO3D draws on industrial techniques and technologies pioneered during production of the OneWeb satellite constellation. Its assembly was completed on a digitalised production line in Toulouse, influenced by aerospace and automotive manufacturing models. Many of the components are commercial off-the-shelf parts, modified to meet the rigors of spaceflight and ensure high performance with robust quality control.

Sharing the launch was MicroCarb, a collaborative satellite from CNES and the UK Space Agency. Built around an Airbus spectrometer, MicroCarb will map atmospheric carbon globally to aid climate science.

