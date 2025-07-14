24/7 Space News
ROCKET SCIENCE
 Rocket Lab partners with Bollinger Shipyards to transform Neutron sea recovery platform
illustration only
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jul 14, 2025

Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) has selected Bollinger Shipyards to execute the transformation of its ocean recovery vessel 'Return On Investment', a vital component of its Neutron reusable rocket program.

The 400-foot vessel, currently undergoing outfitting and modification at Bollinger's shipyard in Amelia, Louisiana, is scheduled for delivery in early 2026. The project integrates Rocket Lab's design for advanced rocket recovery, including onboard autonomous ground systems, blast shielding, and station-keeping propulsion to stabilize the vessel during Neutron's sea landings.

Neutron's reusability is central to Rocket Lab's mission of scaling launch cadence to meet surging demand across commercial satellite deployments and national security missions. The vessel 'Return On Investment' is expected to operate from the U.S. East Coast, providing rapid return and refurbishment capability for Neutron rockets flying from Wallops Island, Virginia.

"Neutron's ability to return to Earth on 'Return On Investment' and launch again and again will be foundational to its success," said Shaun D'Mello, Rocket Lab Vice President - Neutron. "With Bollinger's extensive experience in marine engineering and shipbuilding, they have been selected to deliver this critical project. We're looking forward to working with Bollinger to create the conditions to modernize Louisiana's shipyard capabilities to meet the demands of the aerospace industry's cutting-edge capabilities."

Bollinger Shipyards President and CEO Ben Bordelon stated, "Bollinger is proud to partner with Rocket Lab on a project that showcases both the ingenuity and innovation of American shipbuilding and the future of space flight. At Bollinger, we've spent decades building some of the most advanced vessels in the world. We're honored to have been selected to bring our deep expertise and experience in marine engineering and fabrication to a program that pushes the boundaries of what's possible."

'Return On Investment' is a modified barge based on the vessel 'Oceanus', designed to comply with Jones Act regulations and support robust sea-based recovery operations. It will feature thermal protection for electrical systems and custom Rocket Lab equipment to secure and process Neutron rockets post-landing.

Neutron, Rocket Lab's next-generation medium-lift vehicle, is engineered for full-stage reuse. Built from carbon composites and powered by nine Archimedes engines generating a combined 1.45 million pounds of thrust, Neutron is capable of delivering 13 tons to orbit and will launch from Wallops Island's Launch Complex 3.

