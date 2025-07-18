Microsoft halts China-based tech support for Pentagon systems

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth confirmed that work on Defense Department cloud services had been outsourced to people in China, insisting that the country will not have "any involvement whatsoever" with the department's systems going forward.
"Microsoft has made changes to our support for US Government customers to assure that no China-based engineering teams are providing technical assistance for DoD Government cloud and related services," the company's chief communications officer, Frank Shaw, said in a post on X.
ProPublica reported Tuesday that the tech giant was using engineers based in China -- Washington's primary military rival -- to maintain Pentagon computer systems, with only limited supervision by US personnel who often lacked the necessary expertise to do the job effectively.
US Senator Tom Cotton asked Hegseth to look into the matter in a letter dated Thursday, and the Pentagon chief responded that he would do so.
Hegseth then posted a video on X Friday evening in which he said "it turns out that some tech companies have been using cheap Chinese labor to assist with DoD cloud services. This is obviously unacceptable, especially in today's digital threat environment."
"At my direction, the department will... initiate -- as fast as we can -- a two-week review, or faster, to make sure that what we uncovered isn't happening anywhere else across the DoD," he said.
"We will continue to monitor and counter all threats to our military infrastructure and online networks," he added, thanking "all those Americans out there in the media and elsewhere who raised this issue to our attention so we could address it."
wd/ksb
Related Links
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Investments rise in data, AI, outpacing physical assets: UN
Trump taps transport chief to be interim NASA administrator
Michelin-star chef prepares ISS meals for French astronaut
NASA to live-stream launches, spacewalks on Netflix
Electrolyzer experiment from SwRI and UTSA to fly in low gravity test mission
SpaceX launches highly secret Israeli communications satellite
Axiom-4 astronauts return to earth
PLD Space selected as leading contender for ESA sovereign launch initiative
Bioplastic habitats could sustain algae growth for space colonization
Mars lost habitability due to its own climate self-limiting cycle
Red, white and blue on the Red Planet
European students complete immersive analog Mars mission in Portugal
Six Chinese universities to launch new low altitude space major this fall
International deep space alliance launched in Hefei China
China launches international association to boost global access to deep space research
Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show
|
Globalstar selects SpaceX to launch final replacement satellites
UK invests $191 mn in European satellite firm Eutelsat
AST SpaceMobile adds 100 million in non dilutive funding to support manufacturing expansion
Rocket Lab clears key design milestone for SDA low Earth orbit constellation
Underappreciated threat of nanoplastic pollution revealed in Atlantic Ocean study
Data centre focused REIT debuts in Singapore, biggest in years
Pentagon takes stake in US rare earth company
Redwire integrates second Hammerhead satellite for ESA in-orbit tech mission
James Webb reveals sub-Saturn mass exoplanet in young star system
Meteorite amino acid triggers nanocavity formation in common clay
Clingy exoplanet may be triggering destructive stellar flares
Earth-sized planets commonly found around smallest stars reveals CARMENES data
Unexpected Dust Patterns Found on Uranus Moons Confound Scientists
SwRI study shows Europa's icy surface constantly reshaping
The hunt for mysterious 'Planet Nine' offers up a surprise
Jupiter Was Formerly Twice Its Current Size and Had a Much Stronger Magnetic Field
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters