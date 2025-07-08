UK opens competitive bid for GBP 75 million orbital cleanup mission



by Sophie Jenkins



London, UK (SPX) Jul 08, 2025



The UK Space Agency has launched a GBP 75.6 million competitive tender for a pioneering mission to remove derelict satellites from orbit, marking the country's first active orbital cleanup effort. The initiative is aimed at safeguarding critical satellite infrastructure that underpins modern services such as navigation, forecasting, and emergency communications.

Central to the Active Debris Removal (ADR) mission is a British-built spacecraft integrating autonomous navigation and robotic capture systems. The vehicle will rendezvous with and safely de-orbit two defunct UK-licensed satellites, guiding them into Earth's atmosphere for incineration. This mission addresses the growing hazard posed by over 54,000 tracked debris objects larger than 10cm and millions of smaller fragments that threaten operational satellites.

"This mission is a direct example of our Plan for Change in action, delivering innovation, sustainability and economic opportunity through bold investment in future technologies," said Minister for Space, Sir Chris Bryant. He emphasized that the cleanup mission will protect essential services and support high-skilled job creation while solidifying the UK's role in the expanding space economy.

The initiative advances the UK's capabilities in In-orbit Servicing, Assembly and Manufacturing (ISAM) and aligns with goals set in the Modern Industrial Strategy 2025 and the space chapter of the Advanced Manufacturing Sector Plan. It also reflects a strategic shift toward contract-based investments over traditional grants, aiming to attract private sector funding.

Dr Paul Bate, UK Space Agency CEO, said, "Actively clearing space debris is a bold step toward a safer, more sustainable orbital environment." He noted the mission's role in showcasing UK innovation and its importance for long-term orbital stewardship.

The UK Space Agency seeks a single supplier for the five-year research and development contract, with a target launch by 2028. The mission builds on GBP 11 million invested since 2021 in preliminary studies and design efforts.

Joanne Wheeler of the Earth and Space Sustainability Initiative (ESSI) welcomed the announcement, saying the project aligns with the group's work to establish sustainability principles and standards for satellite lifecycle management. Colin Baldwin of UKspace and Jennifer Jordan-Saifi of the Sustainable Markets Initiative also praised the Agency's leadership and foresight in promoting orbital sustainability.

The UK space sector, employing over 52,000 people and generating GBP 18.9 billion annually, is positioned to benefit significantly from the ADR program. The sector supports 18% of UK GDP and continues to play a crucial role in driving economic growth, research, and innovation.

