Eutelsat strikes global satellite internet deal with UK govt

France has also upped its investment as European governments seek a homegrown alternative to Starlink satellites operated by dominant US-based player SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk.
"Eutelsat OneWeb's LEO (low Earth orbit) constellation will provide high-speed, low latency connectivity for British Embassies, High Commissions, and Consulates as well as broader UK government activities globally," the company said in a statement.
Beyond diplomacy, Eutelsat's technology would support "policing, resilience, defence and other essential operations", it added.
British firm NSSLGlobal will manage the satellite provision for the UK's foreign ministry (FCDO), which can be extended to other government departments, Eutelsat said.
Eutelsat is already providing service to the FCDO under a deal set to last "several years", a spokeswoman told AFP.
Britain earlier this month said it would pump 163 million euros ($192 million) into Eutelsat.
Under a capital increase announced in June, the French state will hold 29 percent of Eutelsat by the end of 2025, up from 13 percent previously, with London's share steady at 10.9 percent following its increased investment.
European capitals' concerns about "technological sovereignty" have extended to space, fanned notably by Musk's public statements about the influence his control of Starlink gives him over events such as the war in Ukraine.
Eutelsat's low Earth orbit "constellation" numbers over 600 satellites since its merger with British firm OneWeb in 2023 -- a figure far short of the thousands operated by Starlink.
