Surrey launches new Space Institute to drive mission-ready innovation and skills for UK space sector

The University of Surrey has launched the Surrey Space Institute to address critical skill shortages and accelerate innovation in the UK's Pounds 19 billion space economy. The initiative aims to transform Surrey's 45-year legacy in small satellite development into practical, mission-ready technologies and solutions addressing global challenges like climate change, water security and space sustainability.

The new Institute builds on the achievements of the Surrey Space Centre, where Professor Sir Martin Sweeting pioneered small satellite design and later founded Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL), which has contributed over Pounds 1 billion in UK satellite exports. The Institute is led by Professor Bob Nichol, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, and promotes a deeply interdisciplinary strategy by combining strengths across engineering, telecoms, law, biosciences, cybersecurity and beyond.

Professor Adam Amara will serve as the Institute's first Director while maintaining his position as Chief Scientist for the UK Space Agency. He noted, "Space is no longer a frontier activity; it is already a critical national and international infrastructure underpinning everything from climate security to high-speed connectivity. By uniting Surrey's 45-year leadership in small satellites with cutting-edge AI and cyber-resilience, the Surrey Space Institute will give the UK the decisive capability it needs to stay ahead in the global space race and to solve complex problems at home and around the world."

The Institute aims to enable the UK to run entire space missions-from hardware to policy-and will concentrate its research on Earth climate systems, space communications and cybersecurity, and legal frameworks for space operations. In parallel, it will train the next generation of experts, intending to educate 10% of the UK's future space workforce through postgraduate degrees, hands-on missions and professional development.

Reflecting on the Institute's origins, Sir Martin Sweeting said, "When we began work on small satellites more than four decades ago, few believed they could have any serious impact. Today, they're central to how we explore and understand our world. The launch of the Surrey Space Institute is an exciting new chapter that captures that same entrepreneurial spirit as when we started the Space Centre. But it also reflects a much bigger ambition - to shape how the UK delivers space-based solutions to the challenges we face here on Earth. That means training new kinds of experts, working across disciplines and building systems that are sustainable, inclusive and ready for global deployment."

The Institute aligns with the UK Government's industrial strategy, which positions space as a pillar of economic growth and national security. In 2021/22, the space sector outpaced the national economy with Pounds 18.9 billion in revenue and Pounds 7.2 billion in GDP contribution. The sector also supports over 52,000 skilled jobs and spends Pounds 1 billion annually on R and D.

Professor Tim Dunne, Interim President and Vice-Chancellor at Surrey, emphasized regional impact, saying, "The launch of the Surrey Space Institute is a clear step towards delivering our Vision 2041 strategy - bringing together excellent research, industry partnerships and real-world impact. While we are setting our sights on national and global impact, our Institute will continue to play a key role in our local economy through our leadership in the Space South Central cluster, where we help to drive growth in one of the UK's most dynamic regional economies. This means more skilled jobs, more opportunities for local businesses, and more reasons for young people to see a future for themselves in space."

Dr Paul Bate, CEO of the UK Space Agency, welcomed the announcement: "The launch of the Surrey Space Institute represents exactly the kind of bold, forward-thinking approach we need to maintain the UK's position as a leader in space. Surrey's remarkable 45-year track record in small satellites, combined with its vision to tackle real-world challenges from climate resilience to space sustainability, demonstrates how academic excellence can drive both economic growth and societal benefit.

"As we work to deliver the Government's space ambitions, partnerships like this - bringing together world-class research, industry expertise and skills development - are essential to ensuring the UK space sector continues to thrive and deliver for our economy, our security and our planet."

