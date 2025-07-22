York to Acquire Operations to Boost Ground Connectivity and Mission Delivery



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jul 22, 2025



York Space Systems announced that its parent company has signed an agreement to acquire ATLAS Space Operations, a U.S.-based leader in Ground Software as a Service (GSaaS) for satellite communications. The acquisition aims to bolster York's ability to deliver integrated, mission-ready systems by incorporating ATLAS's software-driven ground architecture.

ATLAS will contribute to York's Golden Dome architecture-a defense-focused platform that integrates spacecraft, software, and ground operations. Although ATLAS will retain its brand and operational independence, its cloud-native Freedom platform will now support York's secure, high-speed mission deployments across both commercial and national security sectors.

Founded in 2015, ATLAS provides real-time satellite communications through a federated network of more than 50 antennas in over 20 countries. The Freedom platform offers a single API to manage scheduling, data delivery, and tasking, reducing complexity and cost for customers.

"ATLAS has built one of the most sophisticated and secure ground communications platforms in the industry," said Dirk Wallinger, CEO of York. "This acquisition will enhance York's ability to deliver mission-ready systems on the timelines our customers demand while continuing to support the broader space ecosystem with best-in-class ground solutions."

The Freedom platform abstracts the legacy intricacies of ground station networks, enabling rapid satellite onboarding, direct cloud streaming, and infrastructure flexibility. This shift from hardware to software increases operational scalability and resilience.

"York shares our vision for a future where space systems are faster, smarter, and seamlessly integrated," said Corey Geer, CEO of ATLAS. "Together, we are building the infrastructure to meet that future head-on, reducing risk, increasing resilience, and enabling critical data delivery on demand."

The deal is pending FCC and other regulatory approvals. Once completed, it is expected to accelerate York's space-to-ground capabilities and expand its service offerings across contested and dynamic environments.

Related Links

York Space Systems

Space Technology News - Applications and Research

