24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 York to Acquire Operations to Boost Ground Connectivity and Mission Delivery
illustration only
York to Acquire Operations to Boost Ground Connectivity and Mission Delivery
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jul 22, 2025

York Space Systems announced that its parent company has signed an agreement to acquire ATLAS Space Operations, a U.S.-based leader in Ground Software as a Service (GSaaS) for satellite communications. The acquisition aims to bolster York's ability to deliver integrated, mission-ready systems by incorporating ATLAS's software-driven ground architecture.

ATLAS will contribute to York's Golden Dome architecture-a defense-focused platform that integrates spacecraft, software, and ground operations. Although ATLAS will retain its brand and operational independence, its cloud-native Freedom platform will now support York's secure, high-speed mission deployments across both commercial and national security sectors.

Founded in 2015, ATLAS provides real-time satellite communications through a federated network of more than 50 antennas in over 20 countries. The Freedom platform offers a single API to manage scheduling, data delivery, and tasking, reducing complexity and cost for customers.

"ATLAS has built one of the most sophisticated and secure ground communications platforms in the industry," said Dirk Wallinger, CEO of York. "This acquisition will enhance York's ability to deliver mission-ready systems on the timelines our customers demand while continuing to support the broader space ecosystem with best-in-class ground solutions."

The Freedom platform abstracts the legacy intricacies of ground station networks, enabling rapid satellite onboarding, direct cloud streaming, and infrastructure flexibility. This shift from hardware to software increases operational scalability and resilience.

"York shares our vision for a future where space systems are faster, smarter, and seamlessly integrated," said Corey Geer, CEO of ATLAS. "Together, we are building the infrastructure to meet that future head-on, reducing risk, increasing resilience, and enabling critical data delivery on demand."

The deal is pending FCC and other regulatory approvals. Once completed, it is expected to accelerate York's space-to-ground capabilities and expand its service offerings across contested and dynamic environments.

Related Links
 York Space Systems
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
Redwire integrates second Hammerhead satellite for ESA in-orbit tech mission
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jul 09, 2025
 Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) has finalized integration of its Hammerhead spacecraft platform for a European Space Agency (ESA) in-orbit technology demonstration mission. The work was completed at Redwire's satellite processing facility in Kruibeke, Belgium. As prime contractor, Redwire will support the European Union-funded In-Orbit Demonstration and Verification (IOD/IOV) mission, which aims to validate several new space technologies. With platform integration now complete, the spacecraft will ... read more
TECH SPACE
Trump taps transport chief to be interim NASA administrator

 Investments rise in data, AI, outpacing physical assets: UN

 Michelin-star chef prepares ISS meals for French astronaut

 NASA to live-stream launches, spacewalks on Netflix
TECH SPACE
Electrolyzer experiment from SwRI and UTSA to fly in low gravity test mission

 SpaceX launches highly secret Israeli communications satellite

 Axiom-4 astronauts return to earth

 PLD Space selected as leading contender for ESA sovereign launch initiative
TECH SPACE
Bioplastic habitats could sustain algae growth for space colonization

 Mars lost habitability due to its own climate self-limiting cycle

 Red, white and blue on the Red Planet

 European students complete immersive analog Mars mission in Portugal
TECH SPACE
Six Chinese universities to launch new low altitude space major this fall

 International deep space alliance launched in Hefei China

 China launches international association to boost global access to deep space research

 Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show
TECH SPACE
Globalstar selects SpaceX to launch final replacement satellites

 UK invests $191 mn in European satellite firm Eutelsat

 AST SpaceMobile adds 100 million in non dilutive funding to support manufacturing expansion

 Rocket Lab clears key design milestone for SDA low Earth orbit constellation
TECH SPACE
Microsoft halts China-based tech support for Pentagon systems

 Underappreciated threat of nanoplastic pollution revealed in Atlantic Ocean study

 Data centre focused REIT debuts in Singapore, biggest in years

 Redwire integrates second Hammerhead satellite for ESA in-orbit tech mission
TECH SPACE
Astronomers observe birth of a solar system for first time

 James Webb reveals sub-Saturn mass exoplanet in young star system

 Meteorite amino acid triggers nanocavity formation in common clay

 Clingy exoplanet may be triggering destructive stellar flares
TECH SPACE
Unexpected Dust Patterns Found on Uranus Moons Confound Scientists

 SwRI study shows Europa's icy surface constantly reshaping

 The hunt for mysterious 'Planet Nine' offers up a surprise

 Jupiter Was Formerly Twice Its Current Size and Had a Much Stronger Magnetic Field
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.