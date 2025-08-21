24/7 Space News
 Navy pilot rescued after ejecting from F/A-18E near Viriginia coast
 by Andrew Sookdeo
 Washington DC (UPI) Aug 21, 2025

A Navy pilot was rescued after ejecting from a U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet off the coast of Virginia.

The pilot was conducting a training routine flight at around 10 a.m. EDT Wedenesday morning at the Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach.

Search teams found and rescued the pilot at around 11:12 a.m., Navy spokesperson Lt. Jackie Parashar said.

The Navy confirmed the Coast Guard brought the pilot to the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital but provided no further details about his condition, a spokesperson for Sentara, Dale Gauding, confirmed.

The F/A-18E has not been retrieved from the water and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This follows the events of multiple crashes involving Hampton Roads-based Navy Fighter Jets as this marks the sixth F-18 that the Navy has been lost in the last 10 months.

In April, an F/A-18E fighter rolled off the side of the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft and sank to the bottom of the Red Sea.

Roughly a week later, another F/A-18 Super Hornet fell off the deck and into the Red Sea.

The F/A-18E Super Hornet jet costs the Navy around $67 million.

