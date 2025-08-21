Navy pilot rescued after ejecting from F/A-18E near Viriginia coast

The pilot was conducting a training routine flight at around 10 a.m. EDT Wedenesday morning at the Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach.
Search teams found and rescued the pilot at around 11:12 a.m., Navy spokesperson Lt. Jackie Parashar said.
The Navy confirmed the Coast Guard brought the pilot to the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital but provided no further details about his condition, a spokesperson for Sentara, Dale Gauding, confirmed.
The F/A-18E has not been retrieved from the water and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
This follows the events of multiple crashes involving Hampton Roads-based Navy Fighter Jets as this marks the sixth F-18 that the Navy has been lost in the last 10 months.
In April, an F/A-18E fighter rolled off the side of the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft and sank to the bottom of the Red Sea.
Roughly a week later, another F/A-18 Super Hornet fell off the deck and into the Red Sea.
The F/A-18E Super Hornet jet costs the Navy around $67 million.
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Intuitive Machines to Acquire KinetX Expanding Role in Deep Space Navigation and Mars Relay Services
Irish CubeSat proves wave based control for precise in orbit pointing
Sidus Space commissions autonomous SpacePilot system and activates LizzieSat-3 ADCS
Four astronauts home from space station after splashdown
Northrop Grumman speeds innovation in solid rocket motor development with second SMART Demo success
After repeated explosions, new test for Musk's megarocket
Europe Ariane 6 rocket launches a weather satellite
NASA contracts Impulse Space for studies on cost effective orbital transfer solutions
Martian fractures reveal ancient forces and icy flows
Perseverance Rover Delivers Most Detailed Mars Panorama Yet
Unique Martian sulfate points to recent thermal activity and mineral formation
SpaceX agrees to take Italian experiments to Mars
Shenzhou 20 crew prepares for third spacewalk in coming days
Astronaut crew tests new generation spacewalk suits and conducts health research aboard Tiangong
Six Chinese universities to launch new low altitude space major this fall
International deep space alliance launched in Hefei China
|
Rotation corrected orbit method promises centimeter level precision for mega constellations
New internet satellites expand China's orbital network
Dynamic satellite design advanced through Space RCO industry forum
Nullspace secures 25M seed funding to advance RF and quantum simulation software
SwRI unveils spacecraft impact detection system for orbital debris
Automated collision avoidance system moves closer to space deployment
What is NASA's Distributed Spacecraft Autonomy?
Rice University scientists launch powerful new online tool to streamline mineral identification
Planets without water could still produce certain liquids
Hints emerge of giant planet orbiting Alpha Centauri A
Some young suns align with their planet-forming disks, others are born tilted
Super alcohol discovery reveals potential building block of cosmic life
Simulated ice volcanoes reveal how water behaves on distant moons
China eyes Neptune for groundbreaking ice giant mission
JunoCam revived by onboard heat treatment just in time for Io flyby
Rare Trans Neptunian Object Reveals Unexpected Orbital Dance with Neptune
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters