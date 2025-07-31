24/7 Space News
AEROSPACE
 Navy F-35 jet crashes in California
Navy F-35 jet crashes in California
 by Darryl Coote
 Washington DC (UPI) Jul 31, 2025

A U.S. Navy F-35 fighter jet crashed following an "aviation incident" in California, authorities and officials said.

The incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. PDT on Wednesday, Naval Air Station Lemoore said in a statement.

Specifics about the crash were not made public, but the Navy said the F-35C "went down" not far from Naval Air Station Lemoore, located about 38 miles southwest of Fresno.

"We can confirm the pilot successfully ejected and is safe," it said.

The aircraft was attached to the Strike Fighter Squadron VFA-125, known as the Rough Riders.

It is the second crash involving an F-35 fighter jet so far this year in the United States.

In late January, an F-35 Lightning II aircraft crashed at Alaska's Eielson Air Force Base.

The Air Force said the pilot was safe following the incident.

The F-35C is the fifth-generation of a long-rang stealth fighter jet used by the United States Navy, Marine Crops and Air Force. According to the Navy, it is used to perform air-to-air combat, air-to-ground strikes, reconnaissance and electronic warfare.

The Lockheed Martin-manufactured plane costs between $62.2 million and $77.2 million, according to a December Congressional Research Service report.

Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AEROSPACE
NATO fighter jets scrambled as Russia attacks Ukraine
 Washington DC (UPI) Jul 28, 2025
NATO aircraft were scrambled Sunday night to respond to a Russian attack on Ukraine, the Polish military said Monday. "Polish and allied quick reaction aircraft were scrambled, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems reached the highest state of readiness," Poland's Operational Command of the Armed Forces said in a statement. "These actions are preventive in nature and are aimed at securing airspace and protecting citizens, especially in areas adjacent to the threat ... read more
AEROSPACE
Slingshot unveils TALOS AI to simulate and support strategic space operations

 Jensen Huang, AI visionary in a leather jacket

 Club Med taps ex-Carrefour executive as new CEO

 New twist in EU-China patents standoff at WTO
AEROSPACE
New MachLab rocket test site launches UK into next phase of space engineering

 SpaceX launches satellites from California, Florida day after scrubs

 Lunar soil shows promise for in-situ oxygen and fuel production

 SpaceX scrubs launch of 2 SES mPOWER satellites
AEROSPACE
Brines may form from seasonal frost on Mars study finds

 ExoMars completes successful Earth test of record breaking parachutes

 Ancient river systems reveal Mars was wetter than we thought

 Chinese researchers craft high fidelity Mars soil simulant to support future missions
AEROSPACE
Six Chinese universities to launch new low altitude space major this fall

 International deep space alliance launched in Hefei China

 China launches international association to boost global access to deep space research

 Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show
AEROSPACE
Firefly Aerospace launches IPO with Nasdaq listing planned under ticker FLY

 AST SpaceMobile launches $500 million convertible note offering with share repurchase initiative

 Surrey launches new Space Institute to drive mission-ready innovation and skills for UK space sector

 Eutelsat strikes global satellite internet deal with UK govt
AEROSPACE
York launches BARD satellite to advance real time intersatellite communications

 'Food on table' outweighs health risks for Philippine e-waste dismantlers

 Urgent need for 'global approach' on AI regulation: UN tech chief

 'Marathon at F1 speed': China bids to lap US in AI leadership
AEROSPACE
Alien life clues may emerge from deep sea volcanic vents on Earth

 Building blocks of life found in distant star system suggest origins in interstellar space

 Diverse rocky planets found around nearby red dwarf including one in the habitable zone

 NASA Research Shows Path Toward Protocells on Titan
AEROSPACE
JunoCam revived by onboard heat treatment just in time for Io flyby

 Rare Trans Neptunian Object Reveals Unexpected Orbital Dance with Neptune

 Fossil object 2023 KQ14 challenges Planet Nine theory with unique distant orbit

 UH Researchers Help Solve Uranus Heat Mystery
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.