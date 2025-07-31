Navy F-35 jet crashes in California

The incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. PDT on Wednesday, Naval Air Station Lemoore said in a statement.
Specifics about the crash were not made public, but the Navy said the F-35C "went down" not far from Naval Air Station Lemoore, located about 38 miles southwest of Fresno.
"We can confirm the pilot successfully ejected and is safe," it said.
The aircraft was attached to the Strike Fighter Squadron VFA-125, known as the Rough Riders.
It is the second crash involving an F-35 fighter jet so far this year in the United States.
In late January, an F-35 Lightning II aircraft crashed at Alaska's Eielson Air Force Base.
The Air Force said the pilot was safe following the incident.
The F-35C is the fifth-generation of a long-rang stealth fighter jet used by the United States Navy, Marine Crops and Air Force. According to the Navy, it is used to perform air-to-air combat, air-to-ground strikes, reconnaissance and electronic warfare.
The Lockheed Martin-manufactured plane costs between $62.2 million and $77.2 million, according to a December Congressional Research Service report.
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Slingshot unveils TALOS AI to simulate and support strategic space operations
Jensen Huang, AI visionary in a leather jacket
Club Med taps ex-Carrefour executive as new CEO
New twist in EU-China patents standoff at WTO
New MachLab rocket test site launches UK into next phase of space engineering
SpaceX launches satellites from California, Florida day after scrubs
Lunar soil shows promise for in-situ oxygen and fuel production
SpaceX scrubs launch of 2 SES mPOWER satellites
Brines may form from seasonal frost on Mars study finds
ExoMars completes successful Earth test of record breaking parachutes
Ancient river systems reveal Mars was wetter than we thought
Chinese researchers craft high fidelity Mars soil simulant to support future missions
Six Chinese universities to launch new low altitude space major this fall
International deep space alliance launched in Hefei China
China launches international association to boost global access to deep space research
Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show
|
Firefly Aerospace launches IPO with Nasdaq listing planned under ticker FLY
AST SpaceMobile launches $500 million convertible note offering with share repurchase initiative
Surrey launches new Space Institute to drive mission-ready innovation and skills for UK space sector
Eutelsat strikes global satellite internet deal with UK govt
York launches BARD satellite to advance real time intersatellite communications
'Food on table' outweighs health risks for Philippine e-waste dismantlers
Urgent need for 'global approach' on AI regulation: UN tech chief
'Marathon at F1 speed': China bids to lap US in AI leadership
Alien life clues may emerge from deep sea volcanic vents on Earth
Building blocks of life found in distant star system suggest origins in interstellar space
Diverse rocky planets found around nearby red dwarf including one in the habitable zone
NASA Research Shows Path Toward Protocells on Titan
JunoCam revived by onboard heat treatment just in time for Io flyby
Rare Trans Neptunian Object Reveals Unexpected Orbital Dance with Neptune
Fossil object 2023 KQ14 challenges Planet Nine theory with unique distant orbit
UH Researchers Help Solve Uranus Heat Mystery
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters