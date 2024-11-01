NATO stands with Lithuania over balloon incursion: Rutte

The alliance's Secretary General Mark Rutte said he had spoken with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda about the incident, in which dozens of balloons forced the temporary closure of two airports last week.
"NATO stands firmly with Lithuania -- including through the air policing currently provided by Spain and Hungary as well as the NATO forces led by Germany," Rutte wrote on X.
Lithuania, a NATO and European Union member, also shut its last two border crossings with neighbouring Belarus over the incident.
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen called the balloon incident "a hybrid threat" and said the European Union supported Lithuania.
"This is destabilisation. This is provocation," she said on X, adding that Europe should speed up measures to defend its eastern flank.
The Lithuanian army has now been authorised to shoot down such balloons, Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene told journalists on Monday.
She said Belarus's lack of action to detain those responsible for the balloons led her to believe the authorities were involved.
Black-market tobacco is a revenue source for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's government, according to the country's opposition.
Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov rejected Lithuania's accusations, calling them a "provocation" aimed at justifying "measures against Belarus (and) against Russia".
ob/adc/sba/rh/rlp
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
China vows massive high-tech sector development in next decade
China urges 'equal dialogue' with US as Apple's Cook visits
Space Ocean and Enduralock to unify orbital docking standards for in-space fluid and power transfer
Europe cannot let US, China be 'technological leaders': Nobel laureate Aghion
Myanmar scam cities booming despite crackdown - using Musk's Starlink
Sentinel-1D prepares for encapsulation ahead of November launch
HyImpulse secures 45 million euros to accelerate orbital rocket program
SpaceX launches rockets from opposite coasts, ties mission total
Are there living microbes on Mars? Check the ice
Blocks of dry ice carve gullies on Martian dunes through explosive sublimation
Yeast withstands Mars-like shocks and toxic salts in survival test
Key ExoMars Rover part ships from Aberystwyth
China set to launch Shenzhou XXI crewed mission
China expands space capabilities with new lunar and deep space milestones
China marks milestone 600th Long March rocket launch
Chinese astronauts complete fourth spacewalk of Shenzhou XX mission
|
Nordic countries launch joint forum to boost space sector collaboration
Iridium develops compact chip for robust global GPS protection
China deploys sixth batch of Spacesail communications satellites
28 Starlink satellites lift on 130th mission of SpaceX's Falcon 9
Precision laser links overcome turbulence for better satellite communications
Sidus Space and Lonestar establish commercial agreement for LizzieSat 5 orbital data storage mission
Vantor secures contract to support US Space Force with advanced tracking of space objects
Global race for rare earths comes to Kenya's Mrima Hill
Newly found rocky super-Earth could become key focus in search for life
Iron from deep-sea vents travels across oceans to fuel marine life
Hydrothermal vents may have triggered early molecular chemistry on ancient Earth
Planet formation depends on when it happens: UNLV model shows why
Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?
Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus
3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner
A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters