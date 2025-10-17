China marks milestone 600th Long March rocket launch



by Riko Seibo



Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Oct 17, 2025



China's Long March rocket series has reached a major milestone with its 600th flight, following the successful launch of a Long March-8A vehicle that deployed a new group of internet satellites into orbit on Thursday.

Since its debut more than five decades ago, the Long March family has carried nearly 1,400 spacecraft into orbit, accounting for over 86 percent of China's total space launches. Operated by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), the series forms the backbone of the nation's space transportation system.

"These rockets have provided solid support for the implementation of major aerospace projects, such as China's manned spaceflights, BeiDou navigation and deep space exploration," CASC stated in a release marking the occasion.

Over time, 24 variants of the Long March have been developed, 11 of which belong to a new generation of launchers featuring improved engines, materials and digital control systems. In the past 100 launches, these new-generation models have represented 40 percent of total missions, highlighting their growing role in China's expanding launch cadence.

CASC reports that the Long March family has evolved to meet the needs of both national and commercial customers. Its payloads cover telecommunications, remote sensing, navigation and scientific applications, reflecting China's rapidly diversifying space economy.

The Long March-8A, one of the latest models, is recognized for its cost-efficient modular design and high adaptability, making it a preferred platform for satellite constellation deployments.

Looking ahead, engineers are developing the Long March-10 rocket for crewed lunar missions, targeted for completion before 2030. According to Long Lehao, a senior rocket designer and academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, the program has already achieved key advances in ground testing.

Plans are also underway for a new heavy-lift launcher capable of boosting China's capacity for deep-space exploration and high-mass payload transport. Together, these next-generation vehicles mark the continuing evolution of the Long March series as China's gateway to orbit and beyond.

