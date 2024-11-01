Voyager completes ExoTerra acquisition advancing US space propulsion systems

Dylan Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Voyager, stated that combining Voyager's resources with ExoTerra's expertise would accelerate the deployment of propulsion solutions essential for space control and deterrence. He explained, "We bridge innovation with industrial scale, turning technologies into capabilities that fill gaps and actually move missions forward." Taylor emphasized the importance of building, testing, and qualifying reliable propulsion systems domestically.
ExoTerra's CEO, Mike VanWoerkom, confirmed that the company will produce and deliver flight-proven propulsion technologies efficiently as part of Voyager. "We've spent years developing efficient, compact and reliable electric propulsion systems, and joining forces with Voyager allows us to enhance and deliver these systems at scale," VanWoerkom noted. He said the partnership will strengthen national capabilities to manufacture and deploy spacecraft with increased speed and resilience.
ExoTerra's Halo thruster has demonstrated performance aboard DARPA's Blackjack ACES spacecraft, and the company recently delivered 21 propulsion modules to York Space Systems for the Space Development Agency Transport Layer. The portfolio includes contracts with NASA and other commercial entities. Voyager expects the combined technological offerings to benefit national initiatives including Golden Dome.
