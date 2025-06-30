Sceye secures SoftBank backing to launch HAPS connectivity services in Japan

This collaboration underscores SoftBank's continued commitment to advancing HAPS as a critical component of future connectivity infrastructure. As the demand for three-dimensional communications architecture rises with the anticipated 6G rollout, SoftBank aims to integrate Sceye's stratospheric solutions to extend coverage beyond terrestrial networks and satellites.
SoftBank's new HAPS services, to begin pre-commercial deployment in Japan in 2026, are intended to support disaster recovery communications and deliver high-speed, low-latency connectivity to hard-to-reach areas like mountainous regions and remote islands. The flexibility and performance advantages of HAPS platforms make them well-suited for such applications.
"Sceye's platform offers a scalable solution for the stratosphere, and SoftBank's investment is a strong vote of confidence," said Sceye CEO and Founder Mikkel Vestergaard Frandsen. "We're excited to partner with a global leader in non-terrestrial networks as we move toward commercial service."
The investment follows Sceye's 2024 achievement of the first full diurnal flight by a stratospheric platform, maintaining its position over a fixed area for more than 24 hours. This milestone validated the potential of suborbital geostationary platforms and played a pivotal role in solidifying the partnership.
SoftBank President and CEO Junichi Miyakawa noted: "We've been developing HAPS-based services since 2017. With Sceye, we'll now begin launching LTA-type HAPS services. This technology will help extend coverage where traditional mobile networks fall short and restore connectivity in times of disaster."
The deal positions Sceye among a growing group of telecom-backed HAPS innovators and advances its path toward full-scale commercial deployment.
