 China aims to lead international space science with new discoveries
illustration only
 by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Oct 25, 2025

China is rapidly evolving from a user of space technology into a key driver of global scientific discovery, according to Wang Chi, academician at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and director of its National Space Science Center.

Following the launch of a comprehensive space science plan for 2024-2050, China has marked important milestones such as pivotal experiments aboard its national space station and sustained momentum in planetary and deep space operations. Wang outlined advances including development of new science satellites and breakthroughs in space exploration missions.

The Einstein Probe, called Tianguan, recently recorded a rare cosmic X-ray transient, EP240414a, shedding new light on stellar deaths. Lunar samples collected during the Chang'e-6 mission enabled Chinese scientists to track geological history on the moon's far side, revealing details on magmatic flows, ancient magnetic fields, lunar mantle water content, and geochemistry.

So far, China has distributed nine sets of lunar samples to research teams around the world, resulting in over 100 published papers in leading journals such as Science and Nature. Among notable findings is the determination that the most youthful lunar basalt sampled dates back two billion years, extending the known lunar timeline by up to 900 million years - a result praised internationally as "milestone research."

By integrating data from multiple Mars missions including Tianwen 1, ESA, and NASA partners, scientists have mapped the first full proton spectrum from a solar energetic particle event at Mars.

Research aboard the Chinese space station set new orbital science records by melting a tungsten alloy at over 3100 degrees centigrade. Experiments with brain organoids revealed that neurons migrate more quickly in microgravity, suggesting space may accelerate neural cell movement - a finding with potential implications for diagnosis of brain diseases and drug development.

Wang detailed forward-looking missions tackling fundamental questions and global priorities. Chang'e 7 and 8 will investigate the moon's water ice, internal layers, and surface resources, laying the foundation for the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), envisioned to enable science and Earth observation on new scales.

Future Chinese missions include sample return from Mars (Tianwen 3), Jupiter system exploration (Tianwen 4), and deployment of a solar polar-orbit observatory. A planned asteroid defense mission will attempt to alter an asteroid's orbit by kinetic impact and thoroughly study the effects using both ground and space assets.

Space weather, solar activity, and heliosphere research are gaining pace. The Sino-European SMILE mission is ready for launch in early 2026. Kuafu-2, approved for solar stereoscopic imaging, aims to unlock mysteries about solar magnetic activity cycles and the nature of high-speed solar winds.

China continues deepening international cooperation, advancing the ILRS with agreements signed with 17 countries and organizations, opening collaborative opportunities across exploration and resource development.

