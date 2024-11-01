24/7 Space News
ROCKET SCIENCE
 Rocket Lab finalizes Photon spacecraft for Eta Space LOXSAT cryogenic fuel test mission
illustration only
Rocket Lab finalizes Photon spacecraft for Eta Space LOXSAT cryogenic fuel test mission
 by Simon Mansfield
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Oct 27, 2025

Rocket Lab has completed the Systems Integration Review and build of its Photon spacecraft for the LOXSAT mission developed by Eta Space and NASA. LOXSAT is an orbital technology demonstration designed to advance cryogenic fluid management-a key challenge for long-term spaceflight and infrastructure. In orbit, cryogenic propellants such as liquid oxygen risk vaporization due to exposure to solar and environmental heat, causing critical losses and limiting mission durations. LOXSAT will test techniques for maintaining liquid oxygen in a zero-loss configuration under space conditions, providing essential data for future, larger-scale orbital propellant depots.

The LOXSAT mission aims to inform the design of Cryo-Dock, a planned commercial cryogenic propellant depot in low Earth orbit expected to be operational by 2030. Such depots would enable in-space refueling, making deep space missions and reusable vehicles more practical and cost-effective.

Rocket Lab's end-to-end solution combines the Photon platform-already proven on NASA's CAPSTONE lunar mission-with vertically integrated components including guidance, propulsion, power, and communication systems. The spacecraft is undergoing environmental testing at Rocket Lab's facility in Long Beach, California, before launch on an Electron vehicle from New Zealand in early 2026.

Eta Space selected Rocket Lab for both launch and spacecraft in 2020, citing the flexibility of dedicated launches and the benefit of integrated mission services. NASA is sponsoring the project through its Tipping Point program, which supports technologies needed for future human exploration and sustainable presence in space.

Related Links
 Rocket Lab Corporation
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ROCKET SCIENCE
China's Zhuque-3 reusable rocket passes key test to rival SpaceX
 Washington DC (UPI) Oct 22, 2025
Chinese space authorities reached a new milestone this week as they tested a reusable rocket that they hope to use to join the United States, Japan and other nations in the bid for space dominance. On Monday, Chinese company LandSpace executed a static-fire test with its 217-foot-tall Zhuque-3 rocket launcher. The rocket is on the way to its inaugural test flight expected at some point later this year. "The vehicle will next proceed with planned vertical integration rehearsal, before ret ... read more
ROCKET SCIENCE
Space exploration in the backyard, on a budget - how NASA simulates conditions in space without blasting off

 China vows massive high-tech sector development in next decade

 China urges 'equal dialogue' with US as Apple's Cook visits

 Space Ocean and Enduralock to unify orbital docking standards for in-space fluid and power transfer
ROCKET SCIENCE
Final assembly of Vinci engines for Ariane 6 transitions to Germany

 China's Zhuque-3 reusable rocket passes key test to rival SpaceX

 Rocket Lab sets November launch for next iQPS Earth-imaging satellite

 Tensions flare between Musk and NASA over Moon mission
ROCKET SCIENCE
Yeast demonstrates survival skills under Mars conditions

 Are there living microbes on Mars? Check the ice

 Blocks of dry ice carve gullies on Martian dunes through explosive sublimation

 Yeast withstands Mars-like shocks and toxic salts in survival test
ROCKET SCIENCE
China set to launch Shenzhou XXI crewed mission

 China expands space capabilities with new lunar and deep space milestones

 China aims to lead international space science with new discoveries

 China marks milestone 600th Long March rocket launch
ROCKET SCIENCE
AST SpaceMobile reveals terms for one billion dollar convertible notes offering

 SpaceX launches 28 more Starlink satellites from California

 Europe plans satellite powerhouse to rival Musk's Starlink

 China deploys sixth batch of Spacesail communications satellites
ROCKET SCIENCE
Muon Space to Equip Halo Satellites with Starlink Mini Laser Links for Real-Time Global Connectivity

 Vantor secures contract to support US Space Force with advanced tracking of space objects

 Precision laser links overcome turbulence for better satellite communications

 MIT engineers solve the sticky-cell problem in bioreactors and other industries
ROCKET SCIENCE
Ancient White Dwarf Reveals Ongoing Planetary Consumption

 Hydrothermal vents may have triggered early molecular chemistry on ancient Earth

 Newly found super-Earth orbits nearby star in promising habitable zone

 Newly found rocky super-Earth could become key focus in search for life
ROCKET SCIENCE
Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?

 Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus

 3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner

 A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.