Rocket Lab finalizes Photon spacecraft for Eta Space LOXSAT cryogenic fuel test mission

The LOXSAT mission aims to inform the design of Cryo-Dock, a planned commercial cryogenic propellant depot in low Earth orbit expected to be operational by 2030. Such depots would enable in-space refueling, making deep space missions and reusable vehicles more practical and cost-effective.
Rocket Lab's end-to-end solution combines the Photon platform-already proven on NASA's CAPSTONE lunar mission-with vertically integrated components including guidance, propulsion, power, and communication systems. The spacecraft is undergoing environmental testing at Rocket Lab's facility in Long Beach, California, before launch on an Electron vehicle from New Zealand in early 2026.
Eta Space selected Rocket Lab for both launch and spacecraft in 2020, citing the flexibility of dedicated launches and the benefit of integrated mission services. NASA is sponsoring the project through its Tipping Point program, which supports technologies needed for future human exploration and sustainable presence in space.
