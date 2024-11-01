Rocket Lab finalizes Photon spacecraft for Eta Space LOXSAT cryogenic fuel test mission



Sydney, Australia (SPX) Oct 27, 2025



Rocket Lab has completed the Systems Integration Review and build of its Photon spacecraft for the LOXSAT mission developed by Eta Space and NASA. LOXSAT is an orbital technology demonstration designed to advance cryogenic fluid management-a key challenge for long-term spaceflight and infrastructure. In orbit, cryogenic propellants such as liquid oxygen risk vaporization due to exposure to solar and environmental heat, causing critical losses and limiting mission durations. LOXSAT will test techniques for maintaining liquid oxygen in a zero-loss configuration under space conditions, providing essential data for future, larger-scale orbital propellant depots.

The LOXSAT mission aims to inform the design of Cryo-Dock, a planned commercial cryogenic propellant depot in low Earth orbit expected to be operational by 2030. Such depots would enable in-space refueling, making deep space missions and reusable vehicles more practical and cost-effective.

Rocket Lab's end-to-end solution combines the Photon platform-already proven on NASA's CAPSTONE lunar mission-with vertically integrated components including guidance, propulsion, power, and communication systems. The spacecraft is undergoing environmental testing at Rocket Lab's facility in Long Beach, California, before launch on an Electron vehicle from New Zealand in early 2026.

Eta Space selected Rocket Lab for both launch and spacecraft in 2020, citing the flexibility of dedicated launches and the benefit of integrated mission services. NASA is sponsoring the project through its Tipping Point program, which supports technologies needed for future human exploration and sustainable presence in space.

