New electric propulsion technology to support European VLEO communications mission

HALO-MAX represents the latest advancement in ION-X's propulsion product line. Featuring an enlarged ionic liquid tank and improvements inherited from the HALO-100X system, which completed a successful flight in low earth orbit earlier this year, HALO-MAX is designed to provide increased total impulse and delta-V. This will allow longer operational lifespans and more versatile orbital maneuvering for its users.
Univity employs advanced concepts and technologies to extend rapid connectivity to rural, remote, or underserved regions, eliminating the need for extensive ground infrastructure. The uniShape mission, set to launch in 2027, will prepare the groundwork for full constellation deployment scheduled between 2028 and 2030.
Supplying propulsion for the uniShape mission strengthens ION-X's position as a provider for pivotal aerospace projects advancing connectivity and technical autonomy. Collaboration between ION-X and Univity is part of broader efforts to develop a European alternative in global satellite-based 5G, aiming to secure communications networks for future decades.
"We are proud to contribute to that ambitious mission and to service Univity. This contract demonstrates the progresses ION-X has made over the past few years, validating the transformation of the company from an R and D operation to a more robust industrial and commercial entity. We look forward to enabling uniShape's success and contributing alongside Univity to a secure, high-speed space connectivity infrastructure for France and for Europe." commented Thomas Hiriart, CEO ION-X.
