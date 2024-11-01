Nordic countries launch joint forum to boost space sector collaboration



by Robert Schreiber



Berlin, Germany (SPX) Oct 24, 2025



Nordic ministers for trade and industry have issued a joint declaration pledging closer collaboration on space policy to enhance regional innovation, security, and competitiveness. The move establishes a Nordic roundtable dedicated to space issues, providing a new forum for information exchange and collaborative initiatives.

According to Sakari Puisto, Finland's Minister for Economic Affairs, a dynamic sector of space companies and traditional organizations is emerging across the Nordic region, creating a robust space ecosystem. "In recent years, a vibrant and strong community of space companies has emerged in the Nordic Region. Together with traditional space organisations, the Nordics now boast a robust space ecosystem. Co-operation between the Nordic countries will strengthen the region's competitiveness, security, and our joint space efforts within the EU."

The ministers affirmed the value of existing cooperation through the European Space Agency and the EU space program, highlighting opportunities for further collaboration in defense and the advancement of European space infrastructure. They assert that a unified Nordic presence in European space forums can support technological innovation, bolster Nordic business, and promote Europe's independent access to space.

Karen Ellemann, Secretary General of the Nordic Council of Ministers, commented, "This declaration marks a new beginning for Nordic space dialogue, with aspirations to strengthen both the region's technological capacity and its role in the European and global space sector."

The statement also underscores the role of satellite and space technologies in supporting vital services in the region-including transport, energy, digital communications, and especially climate monitoring in the Arctic. The ministers believe that streamlined technical solutions and deeper cooperation will improve competitiveness, save resources, and foster economic growth.

