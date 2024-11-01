Nordic countries launch joint forum to boost space sector collaboration

According to Sakari Puisto, Finland's Minister for Economic Affairs, a dynamic sector of space companies and traditional organizations is emerging across the Nordic region, creating a robust space ecosystem. "In recent years, a vibrant and strong community of space companies has emerged in the Nordic Region. Together with traditional space organisations, the Nordics now boast a robust space ecosystem. Co-operation between the Nordic countries will strengthen the region's competitiveness, security, and our joint space efforts within the EU."
The ministers affirmed the value of existing cooperation through the European Space Agency and the EU space program, highlighting opportunities for further collaboration in defense and the advancement of European space infrastructure. They assert that a unified Nordic presence in European space forums can support technological innovation, bolster Nordic business, and promote Europe's independent access to space.
Karen Ellemann, Secretary General of the Nordic Council of Ministers, commented, "This declaration marks a new beginning for Nordic space dialogue, with aspirations to strengthen both the region's technological capacity and its role in the European and global space sector."
The statement also underscores the role of satellite and space technologies in supporting vital services in the region-including transport, energy, digital communications, and especially climate monitoring in the Arctic. The ministers believe that streamlined technical solutions and deeper cooperation will improve competitiveness, save resources, and foster economic growth.
Related Links
Nordic Council of Ministers
The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Space exploration in the backyard, on a budget - how NASA simulates conditions in space without blasting off
Space Ocean and Enduralock to unify orbital docking standards for in-space fluid and power transfer
China urges 'equal dialogue' with US as Apple's Cook visits
Europe cannot let US, China be 'technological leaders': Nobel laureate Aghion
K2 Space Corp, SpaceX ink Falcon 9 rocket deal for 2027 mission
SpaceX launches rockets from opposite coasts, ties mission total
China's Zhuque-3 reusable rocket passes key test to rival SpaceX
Rocket Lab sets November launch for next iQPS Earth-imaging satellite
Blocks of dry ice carve gullies on Martian dunes through explosive sublimation
Are there living microbes on Mars? Check the ice
Key ExoMars Rover part ships from Aberystwyth
Yeast withstands Mars-like shocks and toxic salts in survival test
China expands space capabilities with new lunar and deep space milestones
China marks milestone 600th Long March rocket launch
Chinese astronauts complete fourth spacewalk of Shenzhou XX mission
Constellations of Power: Smart Dragon-3 and the Geopolitics of China's Space Strategy
|
28 Starlink satellites lift on 130th mission of SpaceX's Falcon 9
AST SpaceMobile reveals terms for one billion dollar convertible notes offering
China deploys sixth batch of Spacesail communications satellites
SATLINE boosts European satellite reach with new UK data center
Precision laser links overcome turbulence for better satellite communications
Muon Space to Equip Halo Satellites with Starlink Mini Laser Links for Real-Time Global Connectivity
The Hidden Infrastructure of Space: Forms, Filings and Proof of Delivery
From Risk to Readiness: Platforms That Strengthen Organizational Agility
Ancient Heavy Water Found in Planet-Forming Disk Reveals Solar Origins of Earth's Oceans
Geologists discover the first evidence of 4.5-billion-year-old "proto Earth"
Stopping slime on Earth and in space
Iron from deep-sea vents travels across oceans to fuel marine life
Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?
Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus
3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner
A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters