China set to launch Shenzhou XXI crewed mission

The spacecraft, mated with a Long March 2F carrier rocket, has already been transferred to the launch area. All infrastructure and equipment at the site have been verified to be in optimal condition, and advance checks and integrated tests are proceeding according to plan.
Following the transfer, launch center staff are conducting additional functional verifications and full-system operational drills. The next steps include propellant filling and a launch sequence when scheduled.
Jiuquan remains the sole launch site for China's crewed space missions, with all Shenzhou flights conducted from this facility. All mission subsystems are reported to be functioning properly.
Supporting organizations including meteorological services, emergency response, fire safety, and medical teams have executed several rounds of drills to ensure comprehensive support for the Shenzhou XXI launch.
Since the inaugural Shenzhou mission in 2003, China has developed one of the world's most ambitious crewed spaceflight programs. The Long March family of rockets, in service since the 1970s, underpins virtually all major Chinese space launches including both crewed and uncrewed missions. Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, established in 1958, is located in Gansu Province and is central to the country's ongoing human spaceflight initiatives.
China's Long March rocket series has reached a major milestone with its 600th flight, following the successful launch of a Long March-8A vehicle that deployed a new group of internet satellites into orbit on Thursday.
Since its debut more than five decades ago, the Long March family has carried nearly 1,400 spacecraft into orbit, accounting for over 86 percent of China's total space launches. Operated by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), the series forms the backbone ... read more
