NATO says working on 'next steps' to boost Arctic security

"Currently we are working on the next steps to make sure that indeed we collectively protect what is at stake," Rutte told journalists during a visit to Croatia.
Trump has rocked the 32-nation alliance by refusing to rule out military force to seize the autonomous territory of fellow NATO member Denmark.
The US leader has used a need to increase security in the Arctic region in the face of China and Russia as a key justification for why Washington needs to control the island.
"All allies agree on the importance of the Arctic and Arctic security, because we know that with sea lanes opening up there is a risk that the Russians and the Chinese will be more active," Rutte said.
"Currently we are discussing the next step to that, how to make sure that we give practical follow up on those discussions," he said.
Diplomats at NATO say that some alliance members are floating ideas including possibly launching a new mission in the region.
But so far discussions are at an embryonic stage and there are no concrete proposals on the table, they say.
European leaders have thrown their weight behind Denmark as it seeks to fend off Trump's desire for Greenland.
The foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland are set to hold talks this week with US top diplomat Marco Rubio.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has warned that if Washington followed through with an armed attack on Greenland that it would spell the end of NATO.
Trump however has reacted by insisting he has made the alliance stronger by forcing European countries to up defence spending.
"I'm the one who SAVED NATO!!!" Trump posted online.
Related Links
Beyond the Ice Age
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
International Space Station crew to return early after astronaut medical issue
Startups go public in litmus test for Chinese AI
Second ESCAPADE spacecraft completes key trajectory fix on path to Mars
Overseas scholars drawn to China's scientific clout, funding
North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war
Galileo satellites ride Ariane 6 to boost Europe navigation resilience
AI systems proposed to boost launch cadence reliability and traffic management
China debuts Long March 12A reusable rocket in Jiuquan test flight
The electrifying science behind Martian dust
Sandblasting winds sculpt Mars landscape
Thin ice may have protected lake water on frozen Mars
Curiosity's Nevado Sajama postcard captures Mars on the eve of conjunction
Tiangong science program delivers data surge
China tallies record launch year as lunar and asteroid plans advance
China harnesses nationwide system to drive spaceflight and satellite navigation advances
Shenzhou 21 crew complete eight hour spacewalk outside Tiangong station
|
Disaster losses drop in 2025, picture still 'alarming': Munich Re
Time-expanded network model cuts complexity in mega constellation launch planning
Southern Launch to Host Lux Aeterna Re-Entries South Australia
Smart modeling framework targets 6G spectrum chaos in space air and ground networks
Planet delivers first light image from Pelican 6 satellite capturing Lhasa Gonggar Airport
New tool narrows the search for ideal material structures
Chlorine and hydrogen from waste brines without external power
Fast FPGA pulse shaping clears neutron gamma pile ups in nuclear detectors
Puffy young exoplanets reveal origin of super Earths
M dwarf plasma torus offers window into space weather and planetary habitability
We finally know how the most common types of planets are created
NASA selects industry partners to mature Habitable Worlds Observatory technologies
Jupiter's moon Europa has a seafloor that may be quiet and lifeless
Uranus and Neptune may be rock rich worlds
SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves
Looking inside icy moons
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters